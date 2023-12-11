The Brasileirão is the most exciting tournament in South American football by far from the other leagues in this part of the world. This is due to the methodology of the tournament since it has 20 teams where 4 teams are relegated each season but there are another 12 that qualify for international cups so, generally, everyone is playing for something until the last dates.
This is also due to the fact that there is great economic power within all the Brasileirão teams, which leads many South American soccer stars to be part of this championship but obviously, many of these are young players from the spectacular lower divisions of the Brasileirão. carioca football
Below we present the 10 most valuable players of the Brasileirão, according to Transfermarktafter the completion of the 2023 campaign:
At just 20 years old, he is one of the best central defenders in the entire tournament. He works for São Paulo and is being targeted to add minutes in the next calls for the Brazilian National Team.
The Uruguayan midfielder is one of the best in his position in all of South America and has been at Flamengo, at a very high level, for many seasons. He is international with his country's national team and a regular in Marcelo Bielsa's squads.
Another gem of the Palmeiras youth team who, at 17 years old, has played a crucial role in the campaign that crowned Verdão as two-time champions of the Brasileirão. He works as a midfielder and is already followed by different European football teams.
A regular on the list of Brasileirão star players but his performance has dropped this last year. Despite this, there have been rumors about a possible transfer to European football in this upcoming European football transfer period.
One of the most talented players in the Palmeiras squad who is experiencing a golden moment in the club's history. A very special left foot that her country's national team also enjoys.
For his great 2022, he went to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and in 2023 he could not shine in the same way but he is still a spectacular and lethal forward in the area.
The central midfielder of the American champion team who was the top figure in the final against Boca. He is already wanted by many Premier League teams, including Fulham, Arsenal and Liverpool.
Barely 20 years for the one who was Santos' best player in this season in which Peixe lost the category for the first time in its history. A very talented player whose future will be an unknown given the situation of his team.
He was already sold to Barcelona in the last transfer market in European football and the Culé team hopes to arrive in the month of January. He is already an undisputed starter with Athletico Paranaense and his debut with the senior team is getting closer and closer.
The great jewel of Brazilian football that is capturing everyone's attention with its level. He was already sold to Real Madrid for a record amount and is only 17 years old. A lot of future ahead for the talented Palmeiras forward.
#valuable #players #Brasileirão #valuable
Leave a Reply