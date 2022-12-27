The Argentine National Team became world champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating France in one of the best finals in the history of this blessed sport. Thus, the albiceleste team added its third star and allowed a South American team to kiss the World Cup for the first time since 2002 when Brazil won this title in the World Cup in Korea & Japan.
Obviously, to be a champion you need a very good performance both individually and as a team and this is precisely what the team led by Lionel Scaloni had. In addition to a great team game, many players played a great tournament and placed themselves among the elite of the world of soccer. This caused that its market value has increased and the best clubs in the world are seeking the services of the world champions.
Below we present the 10 most valuable Argentines according to Transfermarkt, the page specialized in transfers:
Despite not having the best performance in the World Cup, the Inter player is still the leader in this aspect and hopes to recover his scoring streak in Serie A.
His World Cup went from less to more and he ended up playing at a very high level. If he achieves the desired continuity, he will position himself as an elite defender.
The best young player of this World Cup who appeared before the eyes of the whole world as a true star. The best teams in Europe are already looking for him.
The best player of all time. At 35 years old, his market value is still very high for a player who, unfortunately, is in the final stretch of his career.
The most expensive defender in Argentine soccer history who was recently transferred to Manchester United and is a fixture for Ten Hag. Over time, the same will happen to him in the albiceleste.
La Araña dispatched with 4 goals in the World Cup, two of them in the Semifinals against Croatia. He showed an exceptional level throughout the tournament and now returns to Manchester City along with Erling Haaland.
One of the great revelations of the albiceleste team that, far from the flashes of the press, stood out since he took ownership in the second game of the tournament.
The Atlético de Madrid player did not add as many minutes in the Qatar 2022 World Cup but his value is still high due to his good performance in LaLiga.
The leader in the Argentine midfield improved his level throughout the tournament and was one of the best in the final against France. He has a lot of potential to keep growing.
La Joya only added minutes in the semifinal and in the final but scored one of the penalties in the shootout against France and earned its place in the history of Argentina.
