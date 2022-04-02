Boca Juniors is one of the most watched teams worldwide, not to mention in Latin America. For that reason, you always have to have a template according to your history. Next, we review the 10 most valuable players in the draw led by Sebastián Battaglia:
The defender who recently arrived from the MLS is readjusting to Argentine soccer. Strong in defensive duels, fast, technical and versatile. It remains that he gets within range from the physical to return to being the same one who clouded us in Independiente.
One of Juan Román Riquelme’s hierarchy requests for last season. Provides dynamics, recovery and aggressive passes. Ramirez, at 28 years old, maintains a high price and a similar level.
Since he began to wear Boca No. 10, his game began to enter an endless well. His contract is about to expire and it seems almost impossible for him to continue in the institution. He is no longer a man of Selection.
He discovered her in Rosario Central and returned from the loan to Boca Juniors. He has not yet had the opportunity to establish himself as a starter. Good start, personality and offensive. modern backas they say now.
At 19 years old, he takes the pressure of being the first replacement for Sebastián Battaglia when the potatoes burn in the 90 minutes. He has a good shot and a gambeta that hurts the rival defenders. Promise. The Changuito.
From being a weakness of Juan Román Riquelme to being hung up in the Reserve due to problems with DT Sebastián Battaglia. Almendra’s talent is being wasted on whims And it can end up harming all parties. They are in time to send it to the field.
Sebastián Villa is one of the essential players of Boca de Sebastián Battaglia. He’s fast and direct in 1v1 duels. If he would be a little more disciplined, he would be in the Old continent.
He broke it as soon as he debuted, they erased it without any reason and he won the position for the Super classic. His youth, dynamism and offensive mentalityposition him as a very interesting intermediate midfielder.
Although he has not yet managed to establish himself as Boca’s starting midfielder, Varela is among the best valued in the squad. Retrieve and play with total simplicity. It seems easy, it is not.
Who was part of the Argentine National Team in the 2018 World Cup and later relegated to his club, still remains the great value of Boca Juniors. Is the most expensive footballer in the squad. It will stay?
#valuable #players #Boca #Juniors
Leave a Reply