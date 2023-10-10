The Premier League is, for many football specialists and fans, the best league on planet Earth. A lot has to do with everything that happens around the stadiums, the public, the playing field, but obviously the main thing is the teams and the players. Many of these go to play in this tournament with the aim of taking a leap in their career and, on certain occasions, they become the best in the world in their positions. This means that they are very valuable to the market and are among the main ones in terms of value in the world.
Knowing this, we present the 10 most valuable players in the Premier League according to Transfermarkt, the page specialized in the transfer market:
The Argentine is one of the best in his position and the great face of this new Chelsea project that is having a hard time getting started. They have impressive quality as well as range and elegance that allowed them to become a favorite for Blues fans.
The Croatian joined the Manchester sky blue team in this last transfer market for a million-dollar figure. Little by little, Pep Guardiola has taken him on and he is now a starter but occupying the left-back position.
The great figure of the sensation team in the last season of English football. The Brazilian is the absolute owner of Newcastle’s midfield and is the central axis of his team’s game. His absence, due to injury, was very noticeable last season. He is consolidating himself in Verdeamarela.
The Norwegian found his place in the world at the Emirates Stadium where he is very loved by his fans and is also the great reference for the Gunners squad. Everyone loves his game and he has an impressive future ahead of him.
The Ecuadorian was the most valuable signing of the last transfer market in European football after a huge season at Brighton. He is now beginning to take his best form with the Blues after an irregular start to the championship.
The Spaniard was one of Manchester City’s best players last season in which they won the treble. Author of the goal in the Champions League final but one of the lynchpins of the team. He always has a high level.
Arsenal and Manchester City competed but it was the Gunners who managed to sign him. He has already become a fan favorite and owns Arteta’s team’s midfield weekend after weekend.
One of the most talented players in the current Premier League but it seems that he can never establish himself as an undisputed starter in Pep Guardiola’s team. Manchester City’s best own talent so far.
The absolute figure of Arsenal today. He has had fantastic development and growth under Mikel Arteta which has enhanced his talent even more. In addition, in terms of goals and imbalance, he has a lot of travel down the wing.
Serial scorer and a beast of the area. He broke all existing Premier League records last season and hopes to continue burning nets in English football for a long time to come.
