The Bundesliga is considered one of the five best leagues in European football and, therefore, in the entire world. Despite this, it is a competition that is entirely dominated by Bayern Munich, which is the largest team in Germany and one of the most important on the entire planet. For these reasons, the team that plays at home at the Allianz Arena has the best players in the German championship but it is also worth noting that it has a huge job in its lower categories.
Based on this, we present the 10 players with the highest market value in the Bundesliga according to Transfermarkt, the website specialized in transfers:
The Frenchman already has a couple of seasons at Bayern Munich but despite this he has a lot of future within the team. He is adding a lot of minutes in this first part of the season.
Another Frenchman who shines at Bayern and who is consolidating himself in the starting team under Thomas Tuchel after having alternated between the starting eleven and the substitute bench with other coaches. He started the 2023/24 season at a good level.
Very present and topical but a lot depends on his physique since he suffered several injuries in recent times. The Canadian has been at the center of rumors about a possible transfer to Real Madrid mainly.
He is on loan from PSG but the Dutchman is one of the best players in the current Bundesliga and is already being decisive for his team. We’ll see what he can do for RB Leipzig once he finishes the campaign.
The former Juventus defender has lost place, and therefore value, since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to the Bavarian team’s substitute bench. There have already been rumors of a possible return to Italian football although there is nothing concrete.
The winger has returned to his best level at this start of the campaign and has been decisive for his team with very important performances. He has also established himself as a key player for his national team.
Axis and owner of the Bayern Munich midfield who, in addition to leadership, provides polyfunctionality for the coach since he can play in several positions. At the same time, he may be close to leaving since he has not yet renewed his contract with the club and the big teams in Europe are beginning to tempt him.
One of the great promises of German football but who saw his development somewhat slowed down as he suffered a significant injury to one of his knees.
The English striker was Bayern Munich’s star signing in this last transfer market and has already begun to respond with goals of all kinds and colors.
Imbalance, goal, journey and a long, long future ahead. This is a small description of what Jamal Musiala represents, who has already established himself as one of the most important players for Bayern Munich and his national team.
