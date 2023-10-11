Among the five most important leagues in European football, Serie A is more even in terms of the standings and team performances. This is because there are very even teams with very important players who are world stars both in their respective teams and in their national teams.
This makes them very valuable to the market and makes the most powerful clubs in the world interested in their services whenever they see a small opportunity. Next, we present the 10 most valuable players in Italian football:
The best goalkeeper in Serie A without a doubt and one of the best in the world. When he was out, his team felt it and he was not the same. He provides security in each of his interventions as well as in the team’s exit with the feet. One D
He recovered from a major injury to one of his knees at the end of last season and now, after a great preseason, he is recovering his best level with Juve. He is one of the great hopes of Italian football.
He became one of Milan’s leaders and one of the best in his position thanks to great performances on the left wing of the Italian team. He stands out for his enormous technique and projection in attack as well as for his punch.
One of Italy’s main hopes in defense as he has enormous quality on his feet. He can play as a left back if necessary although as a central defender he has always been up to the task.
He was close to leaving for English football during this last transfer market but Juve preferred to keep him. He’s not having the best of times but when he does get on a roll, he’s a relentless scorer with elite traits.
A true modern midfielder, one of those who has an offensive as well as a defensive presence. A true box-to-box. He is the central axis of the midfield of the Neroazzurro team and the Italian National Team.
The big surprise of last season in Italian football. The Georgian winger caught everyone’s attention in a team with very good players who led Napoli to glory after a long time. Without a doubt, the biggest teams in Europe will seek his services.
The Portuguese winger is one of the most outstanding in his position both in Serie A and around the world. He is Milan’s offensive leader and has been at the center of rumors about a possible transfer recently. He can play any position on the offensive front.
The best striker in Serie A at this start of the season. Captain, reference, leader and idol of Inter. He has been at a fantastic level for several seasons. He was world champion with Argentina in Qatar and is one of the best in his position.
Together with Lautaro Martínez, they are the offensive references of Serie A. He is an established figure at Napoli despite the fact that he has had several situations off the field of play that have affected his performance.
