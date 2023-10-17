The Spanish LaLiga is one of the most important in the world and, with the Premier League, they compete for the title of the most important domestic competition in the world at club level. Previously, this was known as “The League of Stars” where the best players in the world participated but they mainly did so using the shirts of Real Madrid and Barcelona, which are the teams with the greatest economic power in the tournament.
Currently, this is beginning to happen again since, obviously, both culés and meringues have top-level international and world-class players, so they have very high values. Below, we present the 10 most valuable players in LaLiga de España today:
The Uruguayan is a fixture in Xavi’s starting eleven every time he is available. He has impressive quality and at only 24 years old he has impressive potential to continue growing. He is already a starter in the Uruguayan National Team.
One of the best projects in Spanish football. Another one who earned his place in Xavi’s team thanks to spectacular performances in the middle of the field. Now, he is also a key player in the Spanish National Team and one of the hopes for the future.
The French midfielder arrived last season and adapted at the capital club. Now, he has more minutes today and his performances have been constantly increasing. He has an impressive future in the white shirt.
The Frenchman is Carlo Ancelotti’s spare wheel in the team. He has been in the team and, despite playing many games in another position, he has always performed at the level of the shirt. Very loved by the Madrid fans.
One of the most indispensable players for the culé team since he is one of the most important pieces in this project that is led by Xavi. The Dutchman is already considered one of the best in the world in his position.
Complete, with a route and with a lot of goals are some of the characteristics of the Uruguayan midfielder who became a fundamental starter for Carlo Ancelotti. Key participations in very important matches have allowed him to earn a place in the hearts of Madrid fans.
The Brazilian has already established himself in the lead of the merengue team after the departure of Karim Benzema for Saudi football. He has been decisive in the past, with very important goals, and now he has begun to show his best