Today we will show you the list of the players who have been the highest rated in the history of this sport. The absence of players who have marked an era, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, is striking.
Below are the 10 players who have reached the highest market value, according to data taken from Transfermarkt:
We begin this list of the most valuable players in the history of this sport with Antoine Griezmann. The Little Prince, idol at Atlético de Madrid and world champion in 2018 with the French national team, reached its highest market value in 2018, reaching a value of 150 million euros
The former Tottenham player and current Bayern Munich striker is one of the best English scorers in history. Harry Kane, also in 2018, reached a market value of 150 million euros, being one of the best valued in history.
The pharaoh has marked an era in one of the best Liverpool in history, Salah has managed to win everything with the Reds, being a key player in Jürgen Klopp’s plans. In 2018 it was valued at 150 million euros.
And the success of that Liverpool did not reside only in Salah, on the left wing there was also a player who was key in that Liverpool, this player is Sadio Mané, who in 2019 reached a market value of 150 million euros
For many he is considered the best in the world, what we are clear about is that he is one of the most electric players that exist. The Brazilian winger from Real Madrid reached a market value of 150 million euros in 2023
When he played for Manchester City, Raheem Sterling seemed like he was going to dominate his position, now at Chelsea it seems that his performance has been overshadowed. Perhaps due to his performance under Pep Guardiola, the Englishman reached a market value of 160 million euros
The Argentine star is one of the best in history, if not the best. The current Inter Miami player reached a value of 180 million euros in 2017.
For all football lovers there remains a thorn in the side of this player since he could have become everything he set his mind to but he didn’t want to. Neymar Jr reached a value of 180 million euros in 2018.
One of the best scorers of the moment. The Norwegian striker of Manchester City is one of the most valued players of the moment and currently the second most valued player in history with a value of 180 million euros
The French star is one of the players called to mark an era. He is currently the highest valued player in history with the 200 million euros with which he was valued in 2018.
