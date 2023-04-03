Midfield is a key position in modern football, and there are a host of talented players around the world who play in that position. On this occasion, we will focus on the ten most valuable midfielders today according to the values of transfer markt in 2023.
Below, we present the regressive list of these players who stand out for their ability to control the game, their technique and their ability to score goals and assist their teammates.
The Norwegian Arsenal player has been one of the great revelations of European football in recent years. Odegaard stands out for his great vision of the game and his excellent technique in handling the ball. He is a very versatile and creative player.
Rodri is a very technical player, capable of controlling possession of the ball and distributing it with great precision. In addition, the man from City is a very intelligent defensive player, capable of intercepting balls and regaining possession for his team.
The English player has been a key player in the West Ham United midfield and in the England team. Rice stands out for his ability to intercept balls and his excellent defensive technique, which makes him a fundamental player in recovering balls. In addition, he is a very complete player, capable of also contributing in attack thanks to his great vision of the game.
The young Argentinian player from Chelsea is known for his great vision of the game and his ability to lead the midfield. Despite his short career, he has proven to be a very versatile player, capable of adapting to different positions on the pitch. His ability to maintain possession of the ball and to make quick decisions make him one of the most interesting promises in football today.
The Frenchman has been one of the most outstanding midfielders in Ligue 1 in recent years, a circumstance that has led him to join Real Madrid. Strong points: his pass, his physique and his ability to recover the ball, he is a very complete player.
Gavi is a young Spanish midfielder who plays for FC Barcelona. Thanks to his technique and his unmatched ability to work on defense, he has become one of the most outstanding players on the team.
Federico Valverde is a Uruguayan midfielder who plays for Real Madrid. With his ability to recover the ball and his ability to score goals, he has earned a place in the Real Madrid starting team. The current value of it on the market is 95 million euros.
Jamal Musiala is a young German midfielder who has impressed everyone with his technical ability and ability to score from different positions. He currently plays for Bayern Munich, where he is already a fundamental part of him. The current value of him on the market is 100 million euros, which makes him the third most expensive midfielder on the market.
Pedri has caught everyone’s attention thanks to his technical ability and his vision of the game. He currently plays for FC Barcelona, where he has become a key player in midfield. The current value of him in the market is 100 million euros
The young English player from Dortmund is considered one of the great promises of world football. Bellingham stands out for his great ability to drive the ball and his excellent vision of the game. He is a very versatile player, capable of adapting to different positions on the field and contributing both in defense and attack. Furthermore, he is a very complete player, capable of scoring important goals and regaining possession of the ball in midfield.
|
PLAYER
|
CLUB
|
WORTH
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
130 million
|
Pedro
|
FC Barcelona
|
100 million
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Bayern Munich
|
100 million
|
Fede Valverde
|
real Madrid
|
100 million
|
Gavi
|
FC Barcelona
|
90 million
|
Aurelien Tchouameni
|
real Madrid
|
90 million
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Chelsea
|
85 million
|
Declan Rice
|
West Ham
|
80 million
|
Rodri
|
Manchester City
|
80 million
|
martin odegaard
|
Arsenal
|
80 million
