The 10 most valuable goalkeepers of today

One of the most important, most difficult, most sacrificed and most criticized positions is that of goalkeeper. They can make 1,000 saves that resolve matches that, if they make a simple mistake, will already be in the spotlight. Today we are going to talk about the goalkeepers who have a higher market value. All the data is taken from the transfer platform Transfermarkt.
Here the 10 most valuable goalkeepers of the moment:
The Brighton goalkeeper and international with the Spanish team is the first to appear on this list. Robert Sánchez has a market value of 32 million euros.
With a slightly higher value than that of his position partner, we find the AC Milan goalkeeper and the new goalkeeper for the France team since Lloris is no longer there. Maignan has a market value of 35 million euros.
The one from Arsenal is one of the most valuable goalkeepers on the market. He has raised his market price again, by eight million, to appear on this list. Before it was worth 30 million and now 38 million euros.
Perhaps one of the goalkeepers who are in the best form. The one of the FC Barcelona is the seventh goalkeeper with more value of market with a price of market of 40 million euros.
Like Ter Stegen, Jan Oblak has a market value of 40 million euros. The man from Atlético de Madrid has amazed the public on a thousand and one occasions with his saves.
Continuing with this list we find Alisson. The Liverpool goalkeeper has a market value of 45 million euros.
Without leaving the Premier League we find another Brazilian goalkeeper, this time the one from Manchester City. Ederson has a market value of $45 million, just like Alisson.
Also with 45 million euros, Porto’s 23-year-old goalkeeper enters the top 3 most valuable goalkeepers today.
The current goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain and goalkeeper for the Italian team is one of the most sought-after goalkeepers at the moment. He is valued at 50 million euros.
One of the best goalkeepers in the world. The campaign that the Belgian did last season does not make any kind of sense, the successes of Real Madrid would not have been understood without Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian is the goalkeeper with the highest market value with 60 million euros.
