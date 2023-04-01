Saturday, April 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The 10 most valuable goalkeepers of today

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in Sports
0
The 10 most valuable goalkeepers of today

One of the most important, most difficult, most sacrificed and most criticized positions is that of goalkeeper. They can make 1,000 saves that resolve matches that, if they make a simple mistake, will already be in the spotlight. Today we are going to talk about the goalkeepers who have a higher market value. All the data is taken from the transfer platform Transfermarkt.

Here the 10 most valuable goalkeepers of the moment:

Robert Sanchez

Robert Sanchez/Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The Brighton goalkeeper and international with the Spanish team is the first to appear on this list. Robert Sánchez has a market value of 32 million euros.

Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan/Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

With a slightly higher value than that of his position partner, we find the AC Milan goalkeeper and the new goalkeeper for the France team since Lloris is no longer there. Maignan has a market value of 35 million euros.

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale/James Williamson – AMA/GettyImages

The one from Arsenal is one of the most valuable goalkeepers on the market. He has raised his market price again, by eight million, to appear on this list. Before it was worth 30 million and now 38 million euros.

Marc-André ter Stegen

Marc-André Ter Stegen/Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Perhaps one of the goalkeepers who are in the best form. The one of the FC Barcelona is the seventh goalkeeper with more value of market with a price of market of 40 million euros.

Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak/Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Like Ter Stegen, Jan Oblak has a market value of 40 million euros. The man from Atlético de Madrid has amazed the public on a thousand and one occasions with his saves.

Alisson Becker

Alisson/Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages

Continuing with this list we find Alisson. The Liverpool goalkeeper has a market value of 45 million euros.

Ederson Moraes - Soccer Goalkeeper - Born 1993

Ederson/Visionhaus/GettyImages

Without leaving the Premier League we find another Brazilian goalkeeper, this time the one from Manchester City. Ederson has a market value of $45 million, just like Alisson.

Diogo Meireles Costa

Diogo Costa / Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Also with 45 million euros, Porto’s 23-year-old goalkeeper enters the top 3 most valuable goalkeepers today.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma/Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages

The current goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain and goalkeeper for the Italian team is one of the most sought-after goalkeepers at the moment. He is valued at 50 million euros.

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois/Linnea Rheborg/GettyImages

One of the best goalkeepers in the world. The campaign that the Belgian did last season does not make any kind of sense, the successes of Real Madrid would not have been understood without Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian is the goalkeeper with the highest market value with 60 million euros.

Player

Equipment

Worth

Thibaut Courtois

real Madrid

60M

Donnarumma

psg

50M

Diogo Costa

Porto

45M

Ederson

Manchester City

45M

Alisson

Liverpool

45M

Oblak

Atletico Madrid

40M

Ter Stegen

FC Barcelona

40M

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal

38M

Mike Maignan

Milan

35M

robert sanchez

Brighton

32M

CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked

#valuable #goalkeepers #today

See also  Video: Raúl Jiménez is reunited with the goal to beat Tottenham
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts