One of the most attractive positions in football is that of forward, those in charge of turning chances into goals, which, after all, is what is most valued in this sport. Today we are going to show you a list with the 10 most valuable forwards of the moment. All market values are taken from the Transfermarkt platform.
Here the 10 most valuable players of the moment:
The Argentine striker for Inter Milan and world champion with the Argentina national team is one of the 10 most valuable strikers at the moment with 80 million euros
The revulsive man par excellence of Real Madrid. Rodrygo has given matches to the meringues coming off the bench. The young Brazilian is one of the strikers with the highest market value with 80 million euros
The Georgian attacker from Napoli is one of the revelation players this season. And it is that the successes of the Neapolitan team this season could not be understood in part without Kvaratskhelia. The greats of Europe have already asked about him, he has a market value of 85 million.
The English striker for Tottenham is one of the top scorers in the English championship. The England national team player has a market value of 90 million euros.
The Nigerian striker is one of the biggest culprits for Napoli being first in Serie A and in the quarterfinals with a good chance of reaching the semifinals in the Champions League. It has recently reached a market value of 100 million euros.
One of the greatest promises of Manchester City and a great promise of English football. Phil Foden is one of the most valuable forwards of the moment with a market value of 110 million euros.
Another great jewel of English football. The 21-year-old Arsenal striker has the same market value as his teammate Phil Foden. He currently has a value of 110 million euros.
One of the fashionable attackers. The Brazilian from Real Madrid is one of the best players in his position, his only fault: the ease with which he is taken out of games. Vinicius Junior has a market value of 120 million euros.
Everyone wants to have Haaland in their ranks. Of three occasions that he has scored four. The Norwegian is incredible, that’s why he has a market value of 170 million euros.
The Frenchman is one of the most unbalancing players at the moment, if not the most. He is called to mark an era in football. At 24 years old, he has a market value of 180 million euros
