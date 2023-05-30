The round of 16 Argentina Sub-20 World Cup 2023 have been ready, which will start this Tuesday, May 30. The teams that follow in the dispute for the trophy are: USANew Zealand, Gambia, UruguayUzbekistan, Israel, BrazilTunisia, ColombiaSlovakia, England, ItalyEcuador, South Korea, Argentina and Nigerian.
In the championship there are great players with a good level who are showing their best weapons to be able to sign with big clubs, so it’s time to meet the ten most valuable of the round of 16.
The English end of the descended southampton of the premier league is valued at seven million euros.
Along with the British there are other footballers with the same value in the competition, such as the Brazilians Matheus Martins (Watford) and Robert Renan (Zenit), Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo)as well as his compatriot Liam Delap (Preston North End).
The American goalkeeper caused a sensation a few months ago by being in the interest of big clubs like the real Madridalthough in the end he decided to join the ranks of the Chelsea, currently playing with the U-21 team. The American has a value of eight million euros and he has started in the three league games without conceding a goal so far.
The extreme right champions the cause of palmeiras of his country, where he already made the Libertadores Cup, a South American Recopa, Brazil Cup, Brazilian Serie A Championship and Paulista Championship. The South American is priced at €10 million and has barely played 45 minutes in the tournament.
The 20-year-old Italian develops as an attacking midfielder and represents the Empoli of his country. Its value is around 10 M€ and in the World Cup he has played all three matches in the Group Phase.
The 20-year-old Argentine is also worth €10 million. Belongs to the staff Manchester City from England and plays as a pivot. He played all three matches in the Group Phase adding a goal and two assists.
The Brazilian winger who can play on both flanks belongs to the Norwich City of the Championship from England. He is one of the fixed the Canarinha having been in the three games of the first phase with a goal and two assists. The value of it is €12 million.
The 19-year-old English midfielder plays for the bristol city of your nation. For now it is valued at €14 millionmeanwhile in the World Cup he has seen action in two duels providing an assist.
The center forward of Gold Scratch is appraised at €15 million. Until now, the player of the Santos F.C. He is showing why his card has so much value by accumulating three targets in three duels.
Just like his compatriot, the midfielder of the Vasco da Gama OK fifteen M€. He is also a starter and was in the first three games of the championship, it should also be noted that he has already debuted with the Absolute Brazil.
Like the two Brazilians, the English of the Chelsea appears with €15 million on the specialized page transfer markt. The 19-year-old midfielder already plays with the first team of the Blues in the premier leaguebut for two months it was no longer taken into account.
Despite having been called up to the World Cup, in the end he did not attend because Frank Lampard he refused to give it up, however, it appears on the list of participants. Yes, it is true that he is not present and therefore should not appear on this list, however, his call-up could not be replaced because it was only allowed due to injury.
