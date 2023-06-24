The Bundesliga is full of talent, as demonstrated by the value of its players. Today from 90min we bring you the 10 footballers with the highest market value at the moment in German football with names like Davies, Musiala or Gvardiol…
After the last Champions League that he did with his two games against Manchester City, many wonder how he can be the tenth most valued player in the Bundesliga, but that’s the way it is. He still has untapped potential.
Its market value this year has dropped. He has never finished being that footballer that was expected, he never finished taking the step to enter the elite of forwards.
Power, versatility, overflow, speed, that is Kingsley Coman, a footballer who has triumphed there for every League he has played. It seems incredible, but the years also pass through the French, next season he will celebrate his 28th birthday.
For many the best left back in the world. Davies has everything to dominate on both sides of the field. He has an enviable physique and a lot of travel. Real Madrid is already following his track.
We are talking about the best central defender of the past World Cup. The Croatian has dazzled half of Europe. Manchester City seems to be the team that is going to bid the strongest for him. If he leaves, it will be for an amount close to €90M.
At last he begins to show the center back that he is. He fell in love with the world of football when he was the captain of Ajax at only 18 years old, and after an experience at Juventus where he could not exploit, Bayern has been his place.
His value this year has declined due to his increasing age (he is already 28 years old) and Bayern Munich’s bad season where they won the Bundesliga on the horn. He is one of the best soccer players in the world in his position.
The fashionable striker in Germany is called Kolo Muani. Bayern Munich is the best candidate to take over his services and really fill the gap left by Lewandowski.
Florian Wirtz has never abandoned the path of progression. Injuries kept him away from the pitch, but this year with Xabi Alonso we have once again seen the best Wirtz. 20 years old. Player who can mark an era.
The impact that Jamal has had in the Bundesliga has been unique. A midfielder with qualities never seen before. Dribbling, vision, goal, sacrifice… he gave Bayern the last league title and is indisputable with Germany. Main candidate to win the Golden Boy. 20 years old.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Worth
|
upamecano
|
Bayern Munich
|
€60M
|
I healed
|
Bayern Munich
|
€65M
|
eat
|
Bayern Munich
|
€65M
|
Davies
|
Bayern Munich
|
€70M
|
Gvariol
|
leipzig
|
€75M
|
DeLigt
|
Bayern Munich
|
€75M
|
kimmich
|
Bayern Munich
|
€75M
|
Kolo Muani
|
Frankfurt Eintracht
|
€80M
|
wirtz
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
€85M
|
musiala
|
Bayern Munich
|
€110M
