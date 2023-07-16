Soccer is a sport that moves passions all over the world but also, especially in recent years, it has become a business in which huge amounts of money are moved, be it in transfers, merchandising or television rights. Much of this money stays with the club so that they can acquire better level players or improve their facilities to better develop their youngsters.
Today we will show you the most valuable clubs in the world. The data is taken from the Transfermarkt portal
Starting this list of the most valuable clubs in the world we find Tottenham Hotspur, with a value of 755.30 million euros. The English team has one of the best offensive tridents in the Premier Leage
With 833.80 million euros of team value we find Manchester United. A team that seems to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel after the poor results achieved in previous seasons.
After being one of the best teams in Europe, Jürgen Klopp’s men have had a difficult season. Even so, those from Anfield are one of the most valuable clubs at the moment, with a value of 848.80 million euros.
Another club that is not going through its best moment but little by little is becoming one of the best clubs in the world. The Catalan team has a team value of 865.00 million euros
The 22/23 season of the blue team was very bad, now they are in the middle of the rebuilding process. Even so, they continue to be one of the most valuable at the moment with a value of 886.70 million euros.
Arriving halfway between the 10 most valuable clubs in the world, we find the German giant. Bayern Munich has a team value of 894.50 million euros.
The white team has one of the best squads in the world with players like Rodrygo, Modric or Courtois among others. The whites have a club value of 990.50 million euros.
It is known by all the money that is handled in Paris Saint Germain. Those from the Parisian capital have elite players and a team value of 1.03 billion euros
It is getting to be what one day it became. The team coached by Mikel Arteta is one of the best clubs in England and the second most valuable in the world, with a value of 1.07 billion euros.
Currently the best squad in Europe -and the most valuable-. Pep Guardiola’s men have managed to win the treble last season. They have a workforce value of 1.19 billion euros.
