Argentina is one of the countries where soccer is played the most in the world. In each square, you can see children playing ball with the goal of one day being a professional soccer player. This means that there are a lot of young players in the Albiceleste country and of high level. As a reference, we can say that it is the country that has won the U-20 World Cup the most times in history, achieving it 6 times. Furthermore, they feature, and can see every weekend, the best player in history such as Lionel Messi.
Now, we must also highlight Argentine football, which has a huge number of young people who aim to shine in the best teams in European football. The last great example of success is Julián Álvarez who went from River to Manchester City and became one of the best players on the best team in the world.
Below, we present the 10 most valuable Argentine U-20 players currently according to the Transfermarkt page:
The boy from Gimnasia de la Plata has a huge future ahead of him if he continues to be at the level we are seeing of him. He was very close to moving to Racing but decided to stay in the club he loves.
The axis of the midfield of Argentinos Jrs. He had very outstanding matches in the Copa Libertadores with Bicho where he exhibited all his talent. Excellent passing, vision, recovery are some of his characteristics that are accompanied by unparalleled elegance when playing this sport.
The San Lorenzo side has taken very important steps this season where he became an undisputed starter for the coach. Deployment and a lot of effort with quality are some of his characteristics.
Spicy and very fast forward. He was part of Javier Mascherano’s squad in the Under 20 World Cup and is one of the best in his position in Argentine football. He has already been mentioned in some big Argentine soccer teams as well as a possible sale abroad.
One of the best appearances of the year in Argentine football. The full-back/midfielder on the left is very unbalanced and has a special technique to play this sport.
Transferred to Manchester City from Vélez, he spent the second part of the season with the citizen team and won the treble despite playing very few games. Now, he was loaned to Las Palmas to add minutes and gain regularity.
Recently transferred to Tottenham for a million-dollar fee for Argentine football, the forward is getting used to English football at Spurs. He had a great U-20 World Cup where he was the Albiceleste scorer.
One of the players for whom Lionel Scaloni has a special eye. He shone at Rosario Central and is now beginning to earn the consideration of Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton. A very talented lefty.
The former Racing player came to Southampton to try to save them from relegation from the Premier League and did not succeed but showed a very good level within the Saints. Now, in the Championship, he adds minutes and is one of the faces of the team.
Consolidated within the Manchester United squad and adding more and more minutes, Garnacho is one of the most promising youngsters in the world who already has all Argentines excited for the future. Spicy, unbalancing and very fast.
