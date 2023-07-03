Argentina managed to be crowned in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the best team in the world after the impressive victory against France in the final and this allowed it to enter the great history of this sport. The players from this squad have gone down in history but many of them, being young, made a very important leap in their career but they have also increased in value in terms of the value of their pass. In addition, it must be clarified that they play in the best teams in the world, which is why they are constantly playing the most important matches in this sport.
Knowing these circumstances, these are the 10 most valuable Argentine players on the market according to the specialized page Transfermarkt:
La Joya has had a very good season in Rome at the hands of José Mourinho despite the fact that he was marked by various muscle injury problems. Every time she was on the field, she was decisive for the Loba that will play the UEFA Europa League again.
The winger who emerged in Boca has had a very good season at Atletico Madrid where he has established himself as one of the best in his position in LaLiga. Now, he will seek to continue raising his level next season in which he will be just 26 years old.
Nothing to add. The best player in history will have his first adventure outside of Europe when he wears the colors of MLS Inter Milan. Despite this, he continues to be one of the most valuable on the albiceleste squad.
One of the key pieces in the midfield of Atleti and the National Team who have managed to be important in both teams. His deployment is vital as he is important both in attack and defense.
One of the great revelations of Manchester United this season in the Premier League in which he was highly questioned about his height. lychee He responded on the field and consolidated himself in the elite of European football at the age of 25.
Despite being relegated for a large part of the season by Erling Haaland, the Spider shone every time he touched the field of play in the Manchester City shirt. In turn, he appeared before the whole world at the World Cup where he was one of the great figures of Argentina.
One of the best defenders in the Premier League this season but his season was also marked by injuries but also yellow cards. He must improve that aspect to be one of the best in the world in his position.
Liverpool’s new addition was one of the great revelations of the Premier League with Brighton and is one of the best midfielders around today. Now, he will seek to give his best level in a very big team like Anfield Road.
He was the best Chelsea player despite playing only 6 months in the London team. He was chosen as the best young player of the Qatar 2022 World Cup for his phenomenal performance. And all this with just 22 years.
The scorer and captain of Inter is currently the most valuable Argentine player for his goals but also for his play in the Italian team. He aims to be a historical reference in the Italian team.
