The 10 most successful Mexican soccer players abroad today

We are less than a month away from starting the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the Mexican team is already preparing in Girona for its last preparation duels and now, yes, to face the most important international team competition.
Unfortunately, not all Mexicans who are going through a great moment in their career are with the tricolor due to different reasons, but here we leave you the most successful foreign players today:
Without a doubt, El Machín is one of the Aztecs with the best moment in his career, since he is an immovable in the scheme of the Ajax Amsterdamwhere he was already champion of the eredivisie and has participated in European competitions such as the Champions League.
In addition to this, the one formed in America is about to experience his second World Cup, in addition to the fact that several big clubs have taken a look at him, according to various media, such as the Chelsea and until the Barcelona.
These days it came to light that the Mexican Football Federation came out once again to try to convince the Bomber to put on the green jacket for the World Cup, receiving a negative response, since he keeps his word not to return after being absent Much of the process of Gerardo Martino.
The U-17 world champion will play next Sunday the MLS Cup with Los Angeles F.C. and he is nothing away from adding his first Cup, although he already has two in his record Supporters’ Shield, one of them in the current season having been the best club in the regular season in the MLS. Among all the competitions in the North American league, La Hiena has twelve goals and twelve assists in 38 games.
Just this Thursday, El Bebote entered the exchange with the Feyenoord Rotterdam in his game Europe League and soon the solitary scored both with which they beat the Latium to advance to the round of 16.
This speaks of the great moment that the striker is going through, even when handling that he is probably one of those cut by the daddy for the World Cup. However, El Chaquito has already earned the trust of the fans of the PopularWell, it has been a solution when he comes from the bench and has also already been used as a starter.
For now, the one trained in Cruz Azul has six goals and two assists between the eredivisie and the Europe League.
Without as many reflectors as other of his teammates, but the left side has more than fulfilled in the Racing Genk since he left, being part of the starting eleven and normally playing the 90 minutes.
In the current season he has scored a goal and an assist in 14 duels, although since his arrival he has accumulated nine assists and four scores, already lifting the Belgian Cup in 2021. The one formed in the Comarca Lagunera is also about to experience his first World Cup .
At present, Napoli is on fire because they are the leader of the A seriesalso already qualified for the eighth of the Champions League as leader of his group, where El Chucky has had a lot of participation, he has even received criticism from technicians such as Jose Mourinho for allegedly faking many fouls when they are really hitting the Mexican.
The one trained in Pachuca has played eleven duels in the current league campaign with two goals and one assist, apart from Champions He was present in five matches with one score.
He still has a lot of ceiling, but at least unlike several of his compatriots, he is not just sitting on the bench, since he is always an option for his coach.
Unlike other Mexicans, El Maguito did not want to give up his dream of staying in Europe, despite offers from the MX League to return and after a sad passage in the Celta Vigowas lucky to have the support of a technician who knew him perfectly and with whom he was champion, Matias Almeyda.
El Pelado opened the doors for him to reach the AEK Athens of the Greece Super Leaguewhere he has enjoyed the minutes that he could not in Spain.
The attacker has regained confidence and is waiting to know if he will go to Qatar 2022 or it will be cut off.
After ten games with the Greek club, the youth squad from Querétaro has three goals and one assist in 793 minutes.
Loved by many, hated by others, so much so that several question the reason for his absence with the Mexican team if a scorer is needed and he is the top scorer in the history of the Tricolor.
In the end, because of his problems with the FemexfutChicharito was left out of playing one more World Cup and his good campaign in the mls with Los Angeles Galaxy, where he got 19 points and three assists in 39 duels between all North American competitions. In addition to this, he was able to reach the Playoffswhere it was eliminated by Los Angeles F.C..
There is no doubt that the league that trusts the most in Mexican talent is the eredivisiewhere El Guti has also been able to add several minutes, although in the end he is not a fixed starter, but he has the confidence of his helmsman to take over when he thinks necessary.
Although his level is still far below expectations, the Tuzo youth squad manages to contribute a lot to the team’s offense PSV Eindhoven and in the current campaign he has two goals and one assist between the league, cup and European competitions
The midfielder is close to experiencing a second World Cup.
After being an undisputed starter with the Americathe right back finally made the leap to Europe with the Ajax Amsterdamwhere he met up with Edson Alvarez.
Despite the short time he had been in the Dutch league, the Lagunero youth squad received the quick confidence of his helmsman and although he is still in the fight for a place in the starting eleven, he already has a goal and an assist in ten games. The defender is about to live his first World Cup experience and it seems that he will be a starter.
The Mexican-American was closely followed by Chivas during the Apertura 2022 because he is eligible for the club and because of the great moment he is going through in the mls with the F.C. Cincinnatiwhere he accumulated 20 goals and eight assists in 37 games, quite striking numbers that have also aroused the desire of other North American and European clubs.
At 24 years old, he still has a lot of future ahead of him and he can not only manifest himself as a center forward, but also as a right winger.
