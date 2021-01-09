2020 has undoubtedly been a year marked by the pandemic of coronavirus. Despite the difficulties that a large part of the population has experienced, the thieves have not stopped acting in the market motoring and they have continued to steal cars.

A study prepared by the insurance comparator Acierto.com has revealed that The vehicles most prized by robbers are not the high-end ones, but prefer older models, that are found parked on the street and with few protective measures in relation to premiums.

Break it up

As detailed Autobild, most of the complaints are of cars with more than 10 years. The main reason is that assailants look for models that have easy exit in the second hand market. But the main objective is not to sell the vehicle to a new driver, but breaking it up to be able to liquidate its components on the black market.

By models

The 10 most stolen car models in Spain during 2020 were the following:

– Seat Ibiza: it is one of the best-selling models in Europe. It stands out for its good start in Eastern Europe.

– Peugeot 206: the sports versions of this brand, such as the 206 RC, are especially ‘in demand’ by friends of others and highly appreciated in areas such as the Maghreb.

– Citroën xsara: This model from the French firm is highly sought after by thieves.

– Renault megane– A bestseller that is easy to find vintage models. It is easily sold by muggers in North Africa and various European countries.

– Volkswagen wolf: one of the most desired models on the entire planet, but especially stolen are the fourth and fifth generation of this vehicle.

– BMW 3 Series: the most stolen models are the BMW 3 Series E36 and E46.

– Seat Leon: It is a highly valued model on the black market for parts, so its owners are advised to exercise extreme caution.

– Citroën C4: It is the successor to the Xsara and there is a high demand for its spare parts, especially in Spain and France, as well as in North Africa.

– Volkswagen polo: it is another of the best-selling models, so its sale is easy, especially in Eastern Europe.

– Audi A4: Muggers have a special predilection for the B5 and B6 versions of this German vehicle.

The areas with the most robberies

The autonomous communities with the most robberies are those with the largest population: Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community. Regarding the specific places, robberies are more numerous in Melilla, Seville, Dos Hermanas, Parla and Fuenlabrada. Finally, the months of March, November and June are the times when these crimes increase.