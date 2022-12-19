What are the 10 most searched cars on the net

The year is coming to an end and it’s time to take stock also for the automotive sector. What were the models most searched for by Italians on the net? The survey by Carvago.com, a European marketplace with over 700,000 used cars available, took care of the answer, analyzing the interest of Italians in the world of four wheels by comparing it with that of the Germans.

Three big brands of Germany

BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi were the most popular car brands in Italy and Germany, where the only difference in popularity goes from fourth to tenth place: while Italians are loyal to national brands (Fiat in fifth and Alfa Romeo in seventh ), Germans are more after classic Japanese brands such as Toyota, Mazda and Honda. In any case, Alfa Romeo remains the most popular Italian manufacturer in Germany, ranking twelfth.

In Italy, the ranking of the ten most sought-after cars is as follows: Audi A3, Audi Q3, Volkswagen family group golf, Audi A4, BMW X1, Audi A1, BMW Family 1, Alfa Romeo Family Giulia, Fiat Model Family Panda, Volkswagen Tiguan. In Germany, however, we find BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda, Ford, Toyota, Volvo, Mazda and Hyundai.

A surprising fact

A surprising fact emerged from the Carvago.com survey: Italians are more inclined to look for alternative engines (hybrid, EV) than Germans. Almost 20% of Italian customers have searched for this type of engine on the portal compared to just over 15% of Germans. Even if Italians are looking more for cars with alternative fuel, they are more attentive to engine power. The most used value of “power from” in Germany is 150 horsepower, while Italians look for much more robust cars and use “power from” 200 horsepower in most cases of using this search filter.

“Due to the nature of our business in Europe, we must be able to meet the different expectations of our customers. Even if the comparison between us Italians and the rest of Europe shows that we have a particular taste for cars and that Italians are still attracted to high-performance models,” says Antonio Gentile, Country Manager of Carvago in Italy.

The most sought after car models were those for families. In Italy, the top five positions were occupied by the Audi A3, Audi Q3, Audi A4 and Volkswagen Golf, followed by the BMW X1, Audi A1, BMW 1 Series, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Fiat Panda. The most used search filters were the type of model for families (65.79%), price (51.2%), equipment (58.6%), registration (47.14%) and mileage (36.79 %).

Convertibles are back in vogue

Although the popularity of convertibles has decreased in the last twenty years, it continues to be a model of car still appreciated in Italy: almost 17% of Italians have searched for one on the net. A positive figure compared to Germany, where cars without a roof are sought after by only 5% of Germans.

