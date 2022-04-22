A final with eight Basque surnames in 19-20

Athletic and Real Sociedad met for the first time in a Cup final. This historic event came in 2020, a year irremediably marked by the coronavirus pandemic. Football stopped, but it came back and they wanted the Cup final to be played with the public, so they had to wait until 2021… With the tight schedule and another Cup final in between, both teams met at La Cartuja on the 3 of April. A goal from Mikel Oyarzabal from a penalty gave the San Sebastian team the title. Two weeks later, Athletic fell again in another cup final, this one corresponding to the 20/21 season, against Barcelona by a resounding 0-4.