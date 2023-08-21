Summer usually leaves a lot of free time on your hands and it is the ideal time to take advantage and do a marathon of a good series. Or at least one that engages, which is not always the same. There are productions for any time, even for those suffocatingly hot days when you just feel like taking a dip and not leaving the sofa. So here is a selection of ten perfect titles to refresh yourself -even if it’s on the screen- and also catch up with the most outstanding productions that have arrived on the platforms this holiday season. streaming:

HBO Max

2 seasons The White Lotus (2021)

Refreshing, summery and with Jennifer Coolidge as the best asset, ‘The White Lotus’ is a fun social satire that portrays the vacations that a group of wealthy guests spend at a luxurious chain of resorts, in an intense stay in which everything ends up happening . This anthological miniseries, which shines especially in its second season, mixes drama with comedy and has been one of HBO Max’s latest triumphs, among critics and also at the Emmys and Golden Globes. Its third installment is underway Although we will have to wait to find out more details about the future of this production signed by Mike White (‘Enlightened’).

HBO Max

2 seasons Big Little Lies (2017)

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman produce and star in this series with a luxury cast that is completed by Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Meryl Streep and Alexander Skarsgård. ‘Big Little Lies’, with a script by David E. Kelley (‘The Undoing’) and based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, is another of the great flagships of HBO Max. The story, which takes place between the paradisiacal enclaves of the beaches of southern California, shows the problems of three women whose lives are turned upside down overnight by a brutal murder at the school where they take their children. Also highly acclaimed by critics and despite its great audience success, the series will not be renewed for a third season after the death of the director of its first installment, Jean-Marc Vallée (‘Dallas Buyers Club’), whom Andrea Arnold replaced in the second.

Amazon Prime Video

1 season Nine Perfect Strangers (2021)

Continuing with vacation getaways, this eight-episode miniseries focuses on what happens to the nine people who attend Tranquillum House for 10 days, a “total mind and body transformation” retreat run by a mysterious Russian woman named Masha. (Nicole Kidman), in which nothing is as it seems. Based on another novel by Liane Moriarty and also created by David E. Kelley (‘Big Little Lies’), it is directed by Jonathan Levine (‘Tell Me Lies’). Its premiere came barely a week apart from that of ‘The White Lotus’, which with a somewhat similar synopsis eclipsed it before the audience and experts. Even so, it is a good option if you want to take the sting out of a dream vacation:

Disney+

11 seasons Futurama (1999)

The summer holidays can also be the perfect time to have a laugh with the last season of ‘Futurama’ and its cartoonish touch by Matt Groening (‘The Simpsons’). With science fiction as the mold for its humor, the eleventh installment of the animated series maintains its style on a formal and aesthetic level, although with a script that is more attentive to current affairs that satirizes topics such as streaming the idiotization of binge-watching Or cryptocurrencies.

HBO Max

2 seasons From (2022)

More than refreshing, it’s the perfect series for a summer marathon if you like the ‘Lost’ vibe but with zombies (or something similar), scares and blood involved. In addition, it has just released its second season. The story is one of those that catches, designed to make theories, review chapters and look for connecting threads in a plot that keeps getting complicated. It all begins in a mysterious town that traps everyone who appears in it and where monsters also go out hunting at night. In order to survive and be able to return home, the protagonists must discover the origin of that isolated place, typical of a nightmare and in the middle of a surrounding forest. Created by John Griffin (‘The Twilight Zone’, 2019) and with Jack Bender as executive producer and director (‘Lost’, ‘Game of Thrones’), it already has a third installment confirmed and scheduled for 2024.

Netflix

3 seasons Paquita Salas (2016)

It is always a good time to see Paquita and even more so if you feel like having a laugh between a dip and a dip. The Los Javis series, starring Brays Efe, Belén Cuesta and Yolanda Ramos, shows us the problems of an actor’s representative who tries to catch up with the news in her profession, after her best-known actress leaves her for another agency.

HBO Max

1 season Full Circle (2023)

This miniseries by Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon (‘Mosaic’) with Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant at the helm is one of HBO Max’s most powerful summer premieres. The story follows the kidnapping of a teenager from a wealthy family where nothing is as it seems. The plot has a good dose of conspiracy, mafia and secrets that turn the production into a captivating thriller full of twists. An authentic puzzle perfect to be well entertained during the holidays.

Netflix

2 seasons Heartstopper (2022)

This adaptation of the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, who has also been an active participant in the project, wowed the audience and became one of Netflix’s latest hits. It tells the love story between Charlie and Nick, two teenagers who try to deal with what they feel while discovering themselves. The production, played by Kit Connor and Joe Locker, has premiered its second season this summer, in which it manages to remain faithful to the style of the first installment, transmitting in an almost palpable way the feelings that move the two protagonists.

Amazon Prime Video

1 season Jury Duty (2023)

This mockumentary that has finally landed on Amazon Prime Video is for many the comedy of the summer. The production of Jake Szymanski arrives with its eight episodes on the platform streaming accompanied by much controversy after appearing in the catalog at the end of July without prior notice and being withdrawn after a few hours. Filmed in secret in 2022, it premiered in the spring on Freevee, the company’s free service in the United States, and can finally be enjoyed in Spain. The comedy has received four nominations at the Emmy Awards (which will foreseeably be delayed by the Hollywood strike) plays with the sitcom and reality format to show how an American popular jury works during a trial.

Netflix

1 season Midnight Mass (2021)

If you fancy something dark and mysterious to see in summer, ‘Midnight Mass’ will keep you glued to the sofa during its seven episodes of psychological horror, signed by Mike Flanagan (‘The Haunting of Hill House’, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ ). The plot centers on the arrival of a priest to the isolated town of Crockett Island, where barely a hundred people live. Strange miracles begin to happen in the community, where blind faith shapes a tale of religious horror that plays with other themes such as addiction and family relationships.