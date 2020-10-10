The scientific community continues to work against the clock in the search for a vaccine to end COVID-19. The most optimistic scenario places its arrival at the end of 2020, but some of the most promising remedies are still in phase 3 and there is a long way to go to prove its effectiveness and safety.

Thus, many experts choose to carry out various treatments that allow to mitigate the effects of the disease. These are the ten most promising currently:

Celltrion

This Korean biotech company launched in mid-July a human trial for its antibody drug, dubbed CT-P59. The study is small and will focus on the safety of the drug, waiting to know its effectiveness by the end of 2020. In addition, it plans to launch studies in Europe at the end of the year to see if the drug can treat mild and moderate cases.

Eli Lilly and Abcellera

This pharmaceutical giant is mostly known for selling insulin. But now, you have two COVID-19 antibody candidates. The most advanced is the LY-CoV555, developed with Abcellera, a small Canadian company. Data on whether the drug works or not is expected for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Regeneron

This biotech firm engineered mice to produce antibodies that mimic the immune system human through a platform called VelocImmune. In June he began his clinical tests for the REGN-COV2, your cocktail of two antibodies.

Eli lilly

In addition to the one executed with Abcellera, you are also testing a substance for rheumatoid arthritis, baricitinib. It is showing promise as a treatment for coronavirus when combined with another of those already approved, remdesivir.

Convalescent plasma

On August 23, the North American FDA issued an emergency authorization for this treatment. Thus, in the American country its administration is allowed at an early stage of infection, when it is believed that its effectiveness is greater.

Dexamethasone

Has been one of the great surprises on the research. This low-priced, generic steroid significantly reduces the chance of a seriously ill patient dying. According to some studies, it decreased a third the number of deaths in patients with respirators and 20% in those who received oxygen.

Hyperimmune globulin

The creation of this drug It was made from plasma of convalescent people. Thus, meets said component of recovered patients and is heat treated to destroy remaining pathogens. In this way, a bottle of medicine with consistent levels of antibodies is obtained and administered to patients.

Interferon

They are the first line of defense of our bodies against COVID-19. For this reason, it is being tested whether an increase in interferons could help prevent a serious infection. It is expected that This test prevents the coronavirus from replicating in humans and thus reduces inflammation.

Antiviral pill

Merck’s drug it could be given right after someone tests positive. MK-4482 is an antiviral in pill form and the pill, originally Designed as a flu treatment, it prevents multiple coronaviruses from replicating in mice.

Remdesivir

Obtained emergency clearance for use in both the United States and Europe. It had already been tested in Ebola patients and was found to be safe for humans. After several studies, It has been certified to help hospitalized patients recover faster.