Shakira and Gerard Piqué shook the international show business with their separation. However, Peru also experienced its own romantic crises with the breakup of couples who were considered stable within the national show business, such as Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, with more than 17 years of relationship, and, recently, Érika Azucena and the comedian Arturo Álvarez, who announced the end of their marriage after a decade.

In the following note, discover which celebrities and celebrities from the local show business ended their love in 2022 and what were the causes of their separation.

Flor Polo and Nestor Villanueva

On January 17, Néstor Villanueva assured in “Women in Command” that he was single. Two days later, Flor Polo, daughter of Susy Díaz, confirmed the end of their 11-year marriage through a press release. “It remains for me to reaffirm what has been stated in order to conclude some type of speculation. My children are the most important thing right now,” said the influencer.

Flor Polo confirms the end of her marriage to Néstor Villanueva. Photo: diffusion

Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren

On March 28, Vania Bludau announced on Instagram the end of her relationship with Mario Irivarren, after a year of romance. The model herself stated that she “felt a lot of love from her” and that she would not go into details. However, both were the center of a tide of headlines accusing each other of physical and psychological aggression. Finally, she chose to leave the country and he disappeared from public life for several months.

Vanya Bludau’s message. Photo: capture Instagram

Fiorella Cayo and Miguel Labarthe

On Monday, April 11, Fiorella Cayo took advantage of her time on the red carpet of “Don’t tell me spinster 2” to confirm the end of her marriage to Miguel Labarthe, whom she married on December 1, 2019 in the Peruvian jungle. “There was a convergence of values ​​(…). There are things that go against your essence and you have to say that right there ”, indicated the actress of “Whirlwind”.

Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos

On April 19, Magaly Medina shook the local show business by revealing the images of Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz kissing at Óscar del Portal’s house. This caused the end of her marriage to Érika Villalobos after 17 years of sentimental bond with two children in common.

“I want to tell (Erika) that surely we will not be able to return, but that I am willing to do everything possible to heal that wound and to be able to have a relationship between two people who once loved each other very much,” said the driver of ” La banda del Chino”, the next day. Then he took a few days off.

Paolo Guerrero and Alondra García Miró

At the end of May, the “Love and Fire” program began to release the first clues to the breakup of Paolo Guerrero and Alondra García Miró. However, just in August, Lorena Cárdenas, wife of Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera, confirmed for the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” that the romance had come to an end. Currently, the footballer started another relationship with a Brazilian model.

Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernandez

On August 26, Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández ended their marriage through a statement posted on Instagram. “Our decision to separate is by mutual agreement, meditated by the affection and respect we have for each other”. However, days later, the businessman gave an interview to Magaly Medina who was highly questioned because of the way he referred to her ex-partner and the television presenter’s children.

Andrea San Martin and Sebastian Lizarzaburu

On September 12, Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu released a joint statement to confirm their separation, emphasizing that nothing specific happened that hastened the decision, and affirming that they would continue to be a family for the sake of their daughter. Maya.

Statement published by Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu. Photo: Instagram

The former couple has an extensive chronology of breakups and reconciliations, which they have forged since they met on the competition reality show “Bienvenida la Tarde” in 2013.

Robotin and Robotin

On Tuesday, September 27, Karelys Molina ‘Robotina’ made her separation from Alan Castillo ‘Robotín’ official, through a statement on Facebook. This occurred after the scandal that caused the dissemination of some images of ‘Rebotín’ and Jessenia Velásquez, an aspiring comic actress, in a hotel. “He gave me his version and, despite that, I made a decision: we are going to separate (…). We have scheduled contracts that will be fulfilled, ”she specified.

Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza

On December 13, Jair Mendoza confirmed in “América hoy” that his romance with Yahaira Plasencia had entered an indeterminate pause, a few weeks after starting to date. “The most important thing is the tranquility that Yahaira can feel with his career. Right now a release is coming from her with a record. I am also working on my song, ”she declared. And then, during an interview with Magaly Medina, she hinted that Sergio George also influenced the decision.

Arturo Alvarez and Erika Verastegui

This Monday, December 26, the comic actor Arturo Álvarez announced his divorce from Érika Azucena Verástegui Rojas, after 10 years of living together and six years of marriage. According to him, he said through a statement, the decision was made in good terms for the well-being of his two minor children and themselves.