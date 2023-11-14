As usual, the Eicma show in Milan represented a wonderful opportunity for all the companies to present their great innovations in the field scooter, a sector that has never been so widely diversified in terms of offer as in recent years. In the chaos of new models unveiled to the world at the Milanese fair, several emerged inspired by the trend of the moment, that of scooter adventureto which they were added among others Sym with the new Adx 300 and Adx Tg 400, Keeway with the Vieste 300 Xdv e Kymco with the powerful CV L6 prototype. Honda has renewed its Sh by adding a delicious Vetro variant, but will have to watch out for the competition with its best-selling high wheel led by the new Voge Sr16 Challenge. Two modern proposals also come from the East but from looks classic, the Keeway Versilia 125 and the Kove Dae, while the titjob Wottan Motors further expands the range with the Storm-X 125. However, the “old guard” has shown no signs of slowing down with renewed Primavera and Sprint S versions for the legendary Wasp And Yamaha which deploys the thrifty RayZr. the most impressive of all, however, is theItaljet Dragster 559 Twin, practically a low-wheeled motorcycle. And, for those who love MotoGP, there is a special variant of theAprilia SR GT Replica.