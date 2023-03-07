1. AMELIA DEL CASTILLO.

She was a woman who founded the Club Atlético de Pinto in 1963, she was president and coach.

The Stadium of this Madrid club bears his name.

PS: I have played several matches at the Stadium, one of the best in modest Madrid soccer and grassroots soccer. pic.twitter.com/iNaZdtKPaj

