Throughout history there are many women who have fought to give visibility to women’s football and after years of fighting, little by little it is beginning to be given the visibility it deserves, although there is still work ahead, it is going downhill. good way.
That is why today we bring you the 10 most influential female personalities in women’s soccer:
Considered the first star of women’s soccer. The American player has managed to win two World Cups and two Olympic Games with the North American team. She has also won the award for the best player in the world in 2001 and 2002.
The Real Madrid player is a clear example of self-improvement, at the age of five she suffered peripheral facial paralysis that almost made her have to give up football. She kept playing and turned professional.
One of the pioneers of women’s football in Spain. Nita Carmona was in love with soccer and nothing was going to stop her from practicing it. She got into a men’s club where she had to dress as a man so they wouldn’t find out that she was a woman.
The Atlético de Madrid player is another example of self-improvement, in 2020 she suffered a brain tumor from which she underwent surgery and from which she has gracefully recovered, returning to play what she is best at, soccer.
It is considered the first great reference of women’s football. The English player made this sport have a great impact on women during that time until in 1921, far from stopping practicing this sport, she Lily continued doing what she liked best.
Another pioneer of women’s football in Spain. Amelia del Castillo became the first woman to be president of a club, it was Atlético Pinto, founded by herself.
This Brazilian lawyer and former professor of International Law at the University of Sao Paulo has been in charge of continuing the legacy of one of the great agents of soccer players such as Mino Raiola. Rafaela takes world-class players like Haaland or Pogba.
He has been one of the most important figures in world football. She was the general manager of Chelsea and Abramovich’s right-hand woman. The executive has been responsible for the financial success that Chelsea has had in recent years.
In recent years, the FC Barcelona player has become a reference in Spanish football. Alexia has won two consecutive Ballon d’Ors, the first in 2021 and the second in 2022.
One of the best players of all time in women’s soccer. She has one of the best track records with two World Cups, one Olympic Games, the most valuable player of the 2019 World Cup, a Ballon d’Or and a Golden Boot.
