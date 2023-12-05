South American football is one, if not the largest, cradle of football talents in the world. Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile, to name a few, are countries that have a culture around soccer that is unique and highly recognized worldwide. This generates that, season after season, new talents appear within these countries that are recognized by the best teams in the world and these take them from very young to the elite.
Now, when they are generally at the end of their careers, they decide to return to their native country to finish their careers in a football that is less demanding than European football but is still top-level in terms of importance.
Based on these circumstances, we present the 10 best returns of South American footballers to their lands from European football:
After an irregular time in Europe (bad in Barcelona, which stood out for its fight with Louis Van Gaal, but very good in Villarreal), Román returned to Xeneize when he was barely 28 years old and after having been nominated for the Ballon d’Or twice. . He won 5 titles in his return, among which the 2007 Copa Libertadores against Gremio de Porto Alegre is mentioned.
The Matador was a great figure in River Plate in Argentina and emigrated to European football with that poster but he was only in the old continent for 5 years. Throughout his three years, he failed to win titles since he lost all the finals he played in on penalties.
Dinho returned to Brasileirão football after having had a very outstanding career in football on the old continent but especially in Barcelona where he became one of its historical figures. He returned to Brazil to win the Copa Libertadores and achieved it with Mineiro after a truncated time at Flamengo.
He had never played in his country’s football after having played a large part, and the end, of his youth in Independiente in Argentina from where he left for Europe to play for Villarreal, Manchester United, Atlético Madrid, among others. He also had a stint in Asia before adding his first minutes in Uruguayan football with Carbonero.
Apache returned to the team of his loves at the best moment of his career since he had been nominated for the Ballon d’Or and was the great figure of a Juventus team that reached the final of the UEFA Champions League. Afterwards he had a new return since between both periods he had a visit to China.
La Brujita returned to the club of her loves despite the fact that she went to Boca Juniors at a very young age. He emigrated to Europe and played for teams like Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan. He returned and led Pincha to glory in Argentina but also in America with the conquest of the Libertadores.
The Phenomenon arrived at Timbão to close his career after a time in Europe full of goals but also unfortunately marked by injuries. He managed to lift a São Paulo championship as well as a Brazilian Cup in 69 games (he scored 35 goals).
La Fiera returned at a very good level from European football (he went through Atletico Madrid and Liverpool to mention a few) and was, for a long time, the best player in Argentine football. He managed to take his team to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores and became an idol.
El Pistolero finished his time in Europe earlier than planned with the aim of preparing in the best way to reach the World Cup in the best possible way in terms of the aspects of the game. He revolutionized football in his country completely and won everyone’s affection. He ended up playing in Gremio.
One of the best players in the history of the millionaire team returned to the Núñez club after a positive time in Europe, mainly in France, with the aim of lifting the Copa Libertadores and putting the Banda team back as high as possible. Not only did he achieve that, but he ended up getting, completely, into the hearts of River fans forever,
It is also worth mentioning players like David Trezeguet who played for River, Roque Santa Cruz for Olimpia, Diego Milito for Racing Club, Carlos Bacca for Junior de Barranquilla and Edinson Cavani who ended his journey in European football and ended up in Boca.
Who can join the list?
One of the great candidates to join this list is Ángel di María, who ends his contract with Benfica in Portugal and could return to Rosario Central to play in the Copa Libertadores in 2024 with his beloved team. El Fideo has reiterated on several occasions his desire to end his career at Canalla but, so far, there is nothing concrete and only rumors about his possible return to Gigante de Arroyito.
