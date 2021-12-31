With 2021 as part of the past, we review the 10 most important moments of the year for River Plate. Are there any missing? Look!
In the middle of the Argentine summer, the River Plate fan was filled with happiness for one of its top leaders in recent times. After an extensive talk with Marcelo Gallardo, Jonatan Maidana decided to return to Millionaire after passing through Mexican soccer. Contemporary idol.
Boca and River met twice in elimination duels in 2021: both were victories for the Xeneize on penalties, with Rossi as the Millionaire’s nightmare. Outside in the 8th of the Argentine Cup and in the 4th of the League Cup.
Although few remember it, River moved away from home for about a year for renovations. They implemented a state-of-the-art on-field system, removed the athletics track, among other modifications, in order to improve the fans’ experience of watching the match and team football. They will continue.
24 goals, 15 assists in 2021. The top scorer and assistant in the Professional League. Julián Álvarez had a superlative year and they are looking for him from all over Europe. Its price is 20 million euros, and they will fall short … It goes for Qatar 2022.
Leaving no room for doubt, River thrashed 5-0 to Racing and he became champion of the Argentina Cup 2021. Dance.
One of the pending accounts of Marcelo Gallardo as River DT was to consecrate himself local soccer champion and in 2021, after being left out of the Copa Libertadores, he proposed it and he succeeded: 7 points ahead of the second, the team with the highest score and the least scored. Champions He paraded.
The historical midfielder of River Plate became the most winning player of the institution with 17 trophies and decided to leave through the big door in 2021. Hang the loot a Legend.
Already consecrated in the Professional League and one day of the celebration of 12/9 – the day that River defeated Boca in the 2018 Copa Libertadores – Marcelo Gallardo called a massive press conference to confirm his continuity in 2022. “I choose to continue,” said the Doll.
In memory of winning the 2018 Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors in Madrid and after the confirmation of Marcelo Gallardo in command of the first team, the third anniversary of that mythical final was celebrated. The Monumental is full and happy as never before.
The champions of the League Cup and the Argentine Super League, faced each other for the Champions Trophy in Santiago del Estero. Without a doubt, River beat Colón 4-0 and won the title. I facilitate.
