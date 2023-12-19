Victories, milestones, scandals, violence, retirements, returns and investigations marked the local sports season in Colombia. A small summary with the most notable events of the past year. Here, the 10 sports events of 2023.

1. Millionaires champion in final vs. National

Photo: César Melgarejo, EL TIEMPO.

In June of this year, the historic final of the League was played between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional, a duel of maximum rivalry that ended with the star for the Bogotá team. The first leg was played at the Atanasio Girardot and ended in a goalless draw. The second leg was played in Bogotá: the Antioquia team went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Jefferson Duque. Andrés Llinás scored the tying goal. Thus, they went to the penalty shootout in which the ambassador team won 3-2 to celebrate obtaining their 16th star. In the second tournament of the year, the champion was Junior after beating Medellín on penalties.

2. Undefeated Colombian team: achieved 2 milestones!

Luis Díaz and his first goal against Brazil.

The Colombian Senior National Team had a splendid 2023, finishing the year third in the standings for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with 12 points, behind Argentina and Uruguay. In addition, the team remains undefeated in the era of coach Néstor Lorenzo, who has led 16 matches between official games and friendlies without losing. This year, the team's additional milestones were having defeated Germany in a friendly match, 2-0, and also having beaten Brazil for the first time in history in the qualifying round, in a match played in Barranquilla that ended 2-1. with two scores from Luis Díaz.

3. Women's team shined in the World Cup

Images of Colombia vs. Germany.

It was a great year for the Colombian women's team, which had its best performance in a senior world championship in Australia and New Zealand by reaching the quarterfinals. Colombia, led by Linda Caicedo, won its group, then defeated Jamaica (1-0) in the round of 16 and lost against England (2-1). In addition, Colombian Linda Caicedo, who joined Real Madrid this year, won the Fifa award for scoring the most beautiful goal of the World Cup, scored against Germany in the group stage, in a fan vote. That was also a historic victory for the team, against one of the world's powers.

4. Violence in football: invasion and attacks

Daniel Cataño is attacked. Photo: Taken from Win Sports +

This year there was an upsurge in violence in stadiums. The brave group of Atlético Nacional was the protagonist in generating excesses at the Atanasio Girardot in reaction to the decision of the team's management to cut off the benefits it gave them, from tickets to hiring for logistics. Furthermore, in the first semester a Deportes Tolima fan entered the field in Ibagué and attacked Millonarios player Daniel Cataño, who responded to him. There were also invasions of the field by fans in the stadiums of Manizales, Cali, Cartagena, Envigado and Cúcuta with attempts to attack athletes.

5. María Isabel Urrutia, outside Mindeporte

The Sydney 2000 Olympic medalist and Minister of Sports, María Isabel Urrutia, was declared insubsistent by the president Gustavo Petro, in March, “for her indelicate actions with the nation's budget,” according to the president, who clarified that the former specialist dedicated herself to signing contracts after giving him the information that she was no longer head of the portfolio.

María Isabel Urrutia, former Minister of Sports. Photo: Nestor Gomez. TIME

Urrutia, once notified by the Government, dedicated herself to signing 264 contracts in two days, for which the Attorney General's Office issued a statement of charges against her “for her alleged participation in the contractual activity of an inter-administrative agreement.”

6. Soccer investigation: possible 'cartelization'

Women's League and Fernando Jaramillo See also David Ospina has a new team: this is how they announce it in the old Arabian club Photo: Archive EL TIEMPO and Dimayor

The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce opened an investigation and formulated a statement of charges against the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Dimayor and 29 teams that since 2017 have participated in the Women's League for a possible 'salary cartelization' in the hiring of players. Four points are investigated: coordination to standardize a contractual model; an agreement on the value of salaries; the reluctance to receive funds from the Government, and the signing of the contract with Win Sports for TV rights. In addition, Mintrabajo ordered FCF and Dimayor to negotiate the collective agreement with Acolfutpro. It hasn't started.

7. Cabal and Farah, goodbye to tennis

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah 'they hung up the tennis racket'. The best couple in the history of Colombian tennis said goodbye to the practice of the sport in the last edition of the National Games. Cabal and Farah achieved several of the most important achievements in the history of Colombian tennis, including two grand slam titles: Wimbledon and the US Openboth in 2019 and in the doubles modality.

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah

Likewise, the couple won 19 titles in their long career, of which two were in Masters 1,000 tournaments and reached first place in the world doubles ranking thanks to their victories.

8. López, suspended; Nairo runs again

Miguel 'Supermán' López was provisionally suspended from all cycling activity by the International Cycling Union (UCI), who reported that he made the decision due to “a possible violation of anti-doping rules” by the rider from Boyacá.

Miguel Ángel 'Supermán' López. Photo: Éder Garcés, Team Medellín. iStock

López's name appears in the Fourth Court of Cáceres, Spain, which is investigating a plot of use and distribution of prohibited substances called 'operation Ilex'.

Besides, Nairo Quintana He was confirmed as a Movistar rider. The cyclist will compete again in the World Tour from next January 1st and after being disqualified from the Tour de France of 2022 for use of tramadol.

9. Ind. del Valle bought Atlético Huila

América de Cali, with a goal from Carlos Darwin Quintero, defeated Atlético Huila 1-0 and sent the Opitas to relegation at the Pascual Guerrero stadium during matchday 18 of the BetPlay Dimayor League Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante

Ecuadorian manager Michel Deller, the millionaire behind the successful Independiente del Valle, acquired Atlético Huila. Unofficially, it is said that the acquisition of the Huila would have been for a value close to 5.4 million dollars. Deller's goal is to promote a project in the Opita club similar to that of the Ecuadorian club, which was already a finalist in the Copa Libertadores. His Colombian partner, Maruan David Issa, was elected president of the club. The idea is that Atlético Huila has such growth that allows it to fight for titles in Colombia and be a protagonist in South America. Currently Huila went to category B.

10. Valle swept the Games

The delegation of Cauca's Valley republished what was done in the National games of 2019 and won the 2023 fairs held in the coffee region as the main venue, with a haul of 210 gold, 152 silver and 129 bronze, leaving Antioch with 142 gold, 120 silver and 147 second-rate bronzes already Bogotawhich was third, with 104 gold medals.

Valle del Cauca won the 2023 National Games. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / El Tiempo

Strong was the beating that Valle gave to his two strongest rivals, something that also translated into the Paranational Games, in which he obtained the general title with 171 gold, 151 silver and 86 bronze. Bogotá was second with 136 gold medals and Antioquia third, with 85 gold medals.

SPORTS

More sports news