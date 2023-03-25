The 10 most expensive U21 footballers in Liga MX according to Transfermarkt

Currently, in Mexican soccer there are young prospects who have raised their hands to be one of the future jewels of football, both nationally and internationally.
Today at 90min, we present you who are the 10 most expensive U21 footballers in Liga MX according to information from the portal transfer markt.
10. Rodrigo Huescas (Cruz Azul – 600 million dollars)
According to Transfermarkt, the inside right Rodrigo Huescas He has done well with Cruz Azul, where he made his debut in 2021 and immediately showed his quality.
Currently, the 19-year-old player has 455 minutes with the cementers in the Clausura 2023, and is one of the jewels of the capital team.
9. Marino Hinestroza (Pachuca – 1 million dollars)
The 20-year-old left winger Marino Hinestroza He is today one of the best youth players that Pachuca has.
His market value is 1 million dollars and he becomes one of the footballers with the greatest projection for the future.
8. Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa – 1 million dollars)
what to say about Heriberto Jurado? Undoubtedly, one of the youngest soccer players who have a promising future inside and outside of Mexican soccer.
The element of the Necaxa Rays is 18 years old, and has a market value of 1 million dollars.
7. Sebastian Perez (Chivas – $1 million)
A year ago the professional soccer debut of sebastian perez with Chivas del Guadalajara. He immediately drew attention for his technique with the ball and a good future was predicted for him.
Today he is 19 years old and has a value on the transfer market of around one million dollars.
6. Vicente Poggi (Necaxa – 1 million dollars)
A Uruguayan appears on the list and it is the midfielder Vincent Poggi. The Necaxa player is 20 years old, and the value of his letter is 1 million dollars.
So far, he has added 398 minutes so far in the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
5. Santiago Muñoz (Santos Laguna – $1.50 million)
Already entered in the first 5 places, appears Santiago Munozwho recently left to try his luck at Newcastle United, however, the purchase option was not valid and he returned with Santos Laguna.
At 20 years old, his value is 1-50 million dollars.
4. Fernando Ovelar (Pachuca – 1.50 million dollars)
Another foreigner on the list, now it’s time to Fernando Ovelar, footballer of the Tuzos del Pachuca. Although it is true that he has not yet debuted with La Bella Airosa, and is in the lower ranks of the club, his value is 1.50 million dollars.
The Paraguayan is 19 years old, and good things are said about the extreme right.
3. Fidel Ambriz (León – 2 million dollars)
Football player Fidel Ambriz It has become one of the pillars of the León team, where so far it has added 11 games and one goal so far this semester.
The midfielder is 20 years old, and has a leg market value of around 2 million dollars.
2. Emilio Lara (America – 2.50 million dollars)
In second place on the list is the side of the Águilas del América emilio lara. The ‘Pelón’ letter has a value of 2.50 million dollars.
At 20 years old, he is one of the highlights of the club, and he was sparring with the Mexican team prior to the start of the World Cup in Qatar.
1. Omar Campos (Santos Laguna – $5 million)
Today the most expensive youth player that Mexican soccer has is Omar Fieldssoccer player for Santos Laguna.
With 20 years of age, the left back has 83 games with the Lagunero team, and his value is 5 million dollars. Undoubtedly, one of the prospects in Aztec football.
