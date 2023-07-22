All the European clubs seek to strengthen themselves for the next season and thus forge a campaign in which they can fight in the highest competition of the Old Continent, the Champions League. There are many clubs that pay large financial amounts for players who, a priori, will be great artificers to achieve those objectives. The amount paid by those football players is directly proportional to the expectations they generate.
Today we will show you which are the most expensive players so far in the transfer market for the summer period 2023/24 in Europe:
Beginning this list we find the midfielder signed by Tottenham, coming from a Leicester that has not managed to maintain the highest category of English football. He comes to Spurs in exchange for 46 million euros, signing for the next five years.
Matheus Cunha arrives at Wolverhampton from Atlético de Madrid after a loan that culminated in a permanent agreement until 2027 if certain clauses are activated. This agreement closes with a price of 50 million euros.
PSG have signed the Uruguayan midfielder for five seasons for a price of 60 million euros. The player wants to perform with the Parisian club “I’m going to give everything for PSG”.
Also for 60 million euros, Chelsea was made with the services of Christopher Nkunku, the French striker who managed to shine with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. In four seasons in Germany he has managed to score 70 goals in 172 games. He has signed a six-year contract.
The Italian pearl of AC Milan who established himself as the indisputable player in the Italian squad has changed Serie A for the Premier League. Tonali arrives at Newcastle for a price of 64 million euros
In the middle of this list we have Mason Mount, the English midfielder leaves Chelsea and signed for Manchester United in exchange for 64 million euros. Mason Mount arrived at Chelsea at the age of six.
Szoboszlai arrives at Anfield after Liverpool paid 70 million euros for the player to RB Leipzig. He arrives for the next five seasons.
Another player who has left Chelsea has been Kai Havertz who will change teams but will continue in the London city. Havertz arrives at Mikel Arteta’s team after they paid 70 million euros for him.
Bellingham arrives at Real Madrid after establishing himself as one of the most promising players in football today. The Englishman arrives from Borussia Dortmund in exchange for 103 million euros
The most expensive so far is the English midfielder who won the Conference League last season with West Ham. Now, after several clubs have wanted to take over his services, he will finally play for Arsenal in exchange for 120 million euros.
|
ranking
|
Player
|
previous club
|
new club
|
Price (€)
|
1
|
Declan Rice
|
West Ham
|
Arsenal
|
120M
|
2
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
real Madrid
|
103M
|
3
|
Kai Havertz
|
Chelsea
|
Arsenal
|
70M
|
4
|
szoboszlai
|
RB Leipzig
|
Liverpool
|
70M
|
5
|
Mason Mount
|
Chelsea
|
Manchester United
|
64M
|
6
|
Sandro Tonali
|
AC Milan
|
newcastle
|
64M
|
7
|
nkunku
|
RB Leipzig
|
Chelsea
|
60M
|
8
|
ugarte
|
sporting lisbon
|
psg
|
60M
|
9
|
Matheus Cunha
|
Atletico Madrid
|
wolverhampton
|
50M
|
10
|
James Madison
|
Leicester City
|
Tottenham
|
46M
