It seems that the arrival of Nicholas Ibanez to the UANL Tigers will be a signing that enters the top 10 of the most expensive transfers in the MX League, although even without official versions about the number in which they will close the transfer, there has been talk that the feline board will pay 12 million dollars to get their services.
But until it becomes official, we share the 10 most expensive transfers made by Mexican clubs with the information collected from the portal transfer markt.
In the 2019/20 season, the Monterrey team signed the Dutch attacker, former player of the Tottenham and he became a bomb signing for the Gang team.
From los angeles galaxythe fast winger signed with the Sacred Flock in the 2019/20 season and at the time he was the team’s star signing, in the 2022 Apertura he went to Cruz Azul.
After a successful stint in the Sacred Flock where he was a multi-champion, the Machine signed him in the 2018/19 season where he was champion again and later left for Europe at the beginning of 2022.
The Chilean attacker arrived in the 2018/19 campaign to put on the colors of the Tuzos, to date he has remained at Grupo Pachuca, but is currently at Club León.
The Chilean hitch after passing through Monarchs Morelia and Santos Laguna, came to the Eagles in the 2021/22 season, after being considered one of the best attacking midfielders in the championship.
The Uruguayan striker left Torreón in the 2018/19 campaign to go to Mexico City with the sky-blue team to become their goalscorer and be part of the long-awaited Clausura 2021 title.
The Uruguayan midfielder left the Comarca Lagunera to go to Nuevo León with the cats in the Clausura 2023.
The Argentine attacker came to the Sultana del Norte from the Independiente of his country and to date he continues to be the top 3 of the most expensive signings in Aztec football.
The signing of Rodolfo Pizarro a la Pandilla is the second most expensive signing in the history of Mexican soccer, the people from Monterrey paid the player’s letter in almost the same amount that the people from Guadalajara paid the Tuzos.
The transfer of Rodolfo Pizarro to the ranks of Guadalajara from the Tuzos de Pachuca continues to be the most expensive signing in the history of Mexican soccer.
