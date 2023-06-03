Because the transfer market is just around the corner, today we will bring you what have been the most expensive signings of Spanish footballers in history. Spain has always been a breeding ground for great soccer talents, generating soccer players with great characteristics, which is why many clubs have launched to make great offers for players of Spanish nationality.
Below we show you the 10 most expensive Spanish footballers in the history of this sport:
We start this list with the one that has been made most recently of all those that we will see on this list. Pedro Porro is the tenth most expensive Spanish player in history after Tottenham shelled out 45 million euros.
For many years he was the most expensive Spanish player in history. The player they have such fond memories of in Valencia cost Lazio at the beginning of the century the amount of 48 million euros.
Last season Ferran Torres would arrive at FC Barcelona from Manchester City. The culé club had to disburse 55 million euros to the Skyblue club.
El Niño Torres was for a time the most expensive Spanish player in history, surpassing Mendieta in the 2010/11 season by signing for Chelsea for 58.5 million euros
Diego Costa lived his second stage as a rojiblanco after the colchoneros decided to pay 60 million euros for the player who went to Chelsea after winning LaLiga with Atlético de Madrid.
The current Manchester City central defender cost the Skyblues 65 million euros, thus becoming the fifth most expensive Spanish player in history.
Who played for Brighton in the Premier League received an offer from Chelsea for 65.3 million euros, which he accepted.
Already on the podium we find another footballer who was signed by Chelsea. The London team disbursed the amount of 66 million euros for the current Atlético de Madrid player,
Player who triumphed at Atlético de Madrid and went to Manchester City, where he has become one of the best pivots of the moment. Rodri cost 70 million euros to the citizen team
Until now, the Basque goalkeeper is the most expensive Spanish player in history after Chelsea paid 80 million euros to take over his services. He is not only the most expensive Spaniard in history, he is also the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.
