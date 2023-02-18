The 10 most expensive signings of under-20 footballers in history

It is increasingly difficult to sign proven players due to the prices that are currently handled in the transfer market. To solve this problem, many focus on young talent and prefer to invest in this type of player. These are the 10 most expensive sub-20 signings in history:
The Brazilian is already settling in among the football elite after a couple of years of adaptation to Spanish football. His growth is being very good and last season he accumulated 42 goals and assists last year and scored the goal in the Champions League final.
Florentino invested in young players and it ended up working out for him. He has not finished exploding like Vinícius but he is still an important piece of Real Madrid and is the protagonist of one of the greatest comebacks in the Champions League.
The German decided to head to his homeland after having made himself known at Manchester City. Bayern paid for more than 50 million and since Lewandoski’s departure he has been one of the most prominent on the team.
He never lived up to the expectations that were held of him. The Frenchman is still at Manchester United after the transfer to Sevilla but without starting. In addition, Rashford’s state of form leaves him with few minutes.
Like Sané, Sterling left City in search of more minutes and a little less competition, but his season at Chelsea has not been as expected. He barely has 9 G / A so far this season and is not the undisputed starter.
The face of American soccer came close to leaving Chelsea last summer, but has been left betting on fighting for the spot in a star-studded team. He has potential and he showed it at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but he has not finished settling in the starting eleven.
Bayern bet very strongly on the Dutch central defender and during the first season he did not finish convincing. He is a starter at the German club, but far from the level he showed in that unstoppable Ajax.
One of the greatest young talents today, but Simeone has not been able to get the most out of him. Joao currently plays for Chelsea, on loan until the end of the season, and there is nothing clear about his future, but the big teams are closely following his situation.
The French wingers broke into the elite with Borussia Dortmund FC Barcelona threw the house out the window to sign him, but it has not given the result they expected. He was about to leave last summer but in the end he has renewed and has the confidence of Xavi, gaining the position from Raphinha for the moment.
Mbappé was very close to signing for Real Madrid after his great season at Monaco, but PSG finally got the new star of world football. He is called to dominate football for the next few years and 145 million euros seems little compared to the performance he has had.
