These are up to date the most expensive signings of the winter market in Europe:
Sevilla has been reinforced very well in this winter market. His first big signing was Corona, he arrives after having performed at a high level at Porto to reinforce the midfield of one of the candidates to fight for the league
Union Berlin’s great season (they have played in the Conference League and are 4th in the Bundesliga) has allowed Friedrich to take a leap in his career. He has signed this January for Gladbach, a regular in European competitions in recent years
The signing of Dike can give us an idea of the economic potential of English clubs. A team like West Bromwich, recently relegated to the Championshipo, has made the 8th most expensive signing on the continent. He is a striker who comes from Orlando.
We already warned of Kozlowski’s potential in the last European Championship. He has not turned 18 years old and has just given the sato to the Premier. Brighton has taken him from his country’s Pogon Szczecin in exchange for 11 ‘kilos’
At 24 years old, Neres is going to change Ajax, where he had shone in previous years, for Shakhtar Donetsk. One more Brazilian for the Ukrainians who have paid 12 million euros for this talented winger
In the next few hours, the signing of Vlahovic by Juventus should be made official. To try to replace him, Fiorentina has acquired the services of Ikoné. The 23-year-old winger has already been a full international for France and was proclaimed Ligue 1 champion in May with Lille.
Newcastle’s mega project has had its first big-name signing in Trippier. The magpies have taken a great right back for just 15 million. Now Atlético de Madrid is trying to cover its loss with the arrival of Wass, from Valencia. They are clearly losing.
Mykolenko was seen in the last European Championship with a Ukraine that reached the quarterfinals and in the Champions League this year with Dynamo Kiev. Benítez’s Everton have started the season very badly and have decided to sign him for the left side, after the departure of Digne. 24 million have paid for it.
After the high-profile signing of Coutinho, Gerrard’s team acquired Digne for their left back. Great signing of a player with a lot of experience in the big leagues and who also has a culé past, He is a luxury reinforcement for the villains
To date and without any doubt, Ferrán is the great signing of this winter. Barcelona has thrown the house out the window for one of the best players in Spanish football. 55 kilos have been paid to City for the 21-year-old winger. He has already begun to make the signing of him profitable with a great goal in the Cup against Athletic (3-2)
