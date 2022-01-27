OFFICIAL. Brighton have signed the Polish midfielder from Pogon Szczecin, Kacper Kozlowski (18), he arrives for a price of £8M, signing for 4 and a half seasons until 2026, he will go on loan to Union St Gilloise until the end of the season. Sex. pic.twitter.com/wrNiSHOLj5

– England football (@Mercado_Ingles) January 5, 2022