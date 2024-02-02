There are many teams that have reinforced their squads in this winter transfer market to face the remainder of the season. Of course, in the winter market much less money has been spent than in previous windows.
Below we leave you the most expensive signings that this winter market has left:
Benfica has strengthened itself in this winter market by incorporating Marcos Leonardo, from Brazilian Santos, to the squad. The 20-year-old attacker thus arrives making the leap to Europe
Finally, Atlético de Madrid has been the team that has acquired the services of the new young talent from Belgium. Arthur Vermeeren arrives from Royal Antwerp to be under the command of Cholo Simeone.
Paris Saint Germain has also made a move in this transfer market and has acquired the services of Gabriel Moscardó for 20 million euros. Another player who makes the leap to Europe
Gabriel Moscardó has not been the only Brazilian that Paris Saint Germain has signed in this transfer market. Lucas Beraldo also makes the leap to Europe and leaves his native country, Brazil, to play in the Parisian capital
Crystal Palace has decided to make a bet on the future in this transfer market and has reinforced itself with Adam Wharton, paying an amount of 21 million euros for the player. The player arrives from Blackburn Rovers.
The former Atlético de Madrid player and former Olympique de Marseille player has decided to join the list of players leaving for Saudi Arabia, signing for Al Ahli for a price of 23 million euros
The Macedonian player who has played the last few seasons for Naples has changed his scene in this winter market and has signed with RB Leipzig for 24 million euros.
One of the names that has been most popular in this winter market has been that of central defender Radu Dragusin. The Romanian player finally signed for Tottenham in exchange for 25 million euros.
Bayern Munich has made one of the most expensive signings of this winter market. The player from Galatasaray has signed for the Bavarian team for a price of 30 million euros.
The most expensive player in this transfer market has been the signing of “Tigrinho” for FC Barcelona. Another player who has changed Brazil to make the jump to Europe. Vitor Roque now defends the colors of FC Barcelona in exchange for 40 million euros.
|
Position
|
Player
|
Previous club
|
actual club
|
Transfer price
|
1
|
Vitor Roque
|
Athletico Paranaense
|
FC Barcelona
|
40M
|
2
|
Sacha Boey
|
Galatasaray
|
Bayern Munich
|
30M
|
3
|
Dragusin
|
Genoa
|
Tottenham
|
25M
|
4
|
Eljif Elmas
|
Naples
|
RB Leipzig
|
24M
|
5
|
Renan Lodi
|
Olympique de Marseille
|
Al Ahli
|
23M
|
6
|
Adam Wharton
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Crystal Palace
|
21M
|
7
|
Lucas Beraldo
|
Sao Paulo
|
PSG
|
20M
|
8
|
Gabriel Moscardo
|
Corinthians
|
PSG
|
20M
|
9
|
Arthur Vermeeren
|
Royal Antwerp
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
18M
|
10
|
Marcos Leonardo
|
Saints
|
Benfica
|
18M
