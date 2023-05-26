Throughout history, Mexican soccer has had several outstanding players who have shown their abilities and for which significant amounts of money have been disbursed. These have been elements that have left their mark on European football.
There are references in European football who left their mark as Hugo Sanchez and Raphael Marquez, but in the following list, we share with you the transfers of Mexican soccer players to the most expensive European clubs in history.
He ‘Chicharito‘ went from Manchester United to Bayer Leverkusen from Germany in exchange for $13.5 millionIt was his third team on the Old Continent.
Real Sociedad signed Carlos Vela in 2012 for $15.5 millionthe Mexican striker lived one of the best moments of his career with those from San Sebastián and became a benchmark and captain.
In 2017, the Tuzos youth squad left Mexico for the first time to go to Europe, in the Netherlands he played two seasons with the PSV Eindhoven.
The azulcrema youth squad left Mexico to go to Spain with Real Betis being a jewel that they paid for 16 million dollars for his file, but in three and a half years he simply could not get consecrated, he went six months to the Sporting Braga and is currently back in Mexico with the UANL Tigers.
The central defender and Mexican pivot left America to live the European dream and the Ajax Amsterdam of the eredivisie pay $16.7 million for his services and it has been profitable since he became an undisputed starter and could soon leave the club with a profit.
He ‘Chicharito‘ He played in various countries and clubs in European football, one of them was the Bayer Leverkusenthe Aztec attacker lived a great moment in the German team, and for this reason he was able to return to England with the Westham.
Nery Castillo He became one of the most outstanding footballers in European football, during his time in Greece with the olympiacoshe Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine paid €22 million for your services.
Coming from Atlético de Madrid towards the Benficathe Portuguese team disbursed $24.5 million for the services of the Aztec attacker, despite the little activity of the Aztec in Spain.
The cream-blue youth player played in Portugal with the Benficait was in 2018 that he went to England on loan and later they paid his transfer card 42.5 million dollars.
The Tuzos de Pachuca youth squad had two spectacular seasons in the eredivisie with the PSV Eindhoven for what aroused the interest of Napoli del Calcium and at that time he was the most expensive signing of the Neapolitan squad when paying 46.5 million dollars.
