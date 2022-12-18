The 10 most expensive signings in the history of Tigres

As usual, Tigres seeks the best in the national market in order to continue competing at the top of the table. Facing the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, the royal team announced the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran as his new luxury signing, being so far the most expensive signing in the club’s history.
Here we leave you the ten most expensive signings in the history of the U of Nuevo León:
The Chilean is well remembered in San Nicolás de los Garzas because he helped the team win championships, five in total, until he went to the Atletico Mineiro from Brazil.
At the time, the striker came to the north in the Clausura 2017 for six million euroscoming from Hoffenheim of the bundesliga.
The Brazilian arrived just last semester from the watford of England, after costing €6.50 million.
The central defender still has a lot of history to write with the university students and for now he is considered to be the new leader of the lower part.
After being champion with the Atlasthe defender left the red and black institution to land in tigers via seven million euros.
For now, the 23-year-old left-back also has a short time in the team and is expected to be a future prospect thanks to his 23-year-old.
In recent years, the cats have liked to snatch players from the cougars and one of them was the Argentine striker, who had a cost of €7.8 million towards the Opening 2016, achieving five titles in his career: three Champion of Champions and two Leagues.
The French forward had very little heyday in the team, barely adding minutes, however, he is in the Top 10 of the most expensive signings, since the royal club paid eight million euros in the Opening 2016 to bring it from Stade Malherbe Caen from France. Despite this, he boasts a League title in that same semester.
The Argentinian captain is living his second stage in the team, since facing the Apertura 2018, tigers decided to bring it back from Seville for €8.7 millionbeing a good investment if one takes into account that he continued to be a starter and added more trophies, including the Concachampions.
Talking about the Titan is complicated, because he left a pleasant memory for many fans and many others couldn’t bear to see him on the pitch, although he still left his bit with a League and a Concachampions.
The central defender was repatriated by the university students in the Clausura 2019 after investing €8.8 million so that he would leave the eintracht frankfurt from Germany.
The controversial sprinter was acquired by tigers at the Opening 2015 by €8.85 millioncoming from Pachucasince it was a promise of Mexican soccer, which in the end failed to explode, but contributed to achieve seven championships.
El Diente remains on the squad and although he is not exactly an immovable starter, the U had to pay nine million euros for transfer from Porto Alegre International.
The Uruguayan arrived in the Clausura 2020 and has a scoring trophy achieved in the Apertura 2021 after nine goals.
New to the team, but not new to Mexican soccer, since the Uruguayan has been in the country since 2019 when Santos Laguna bought it from Ferencváros from Hungary.
After several negotiations, the cats finally managed to get their pass through €12.2 millionbeing so far the most expensive in history, taking into account that it was also in the plans of the America Y Toluca.
