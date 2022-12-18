The 10 most expensive signings in the history of Tigres

Here we leave you the ten most expensive signings in the history of the U of Nuevo León:

At the time, the striker came to the north in the Clausura 2017 for six million euroscoming from Hoffenheim of the bundesliga.

🛡🇧🇷⚔️ Samir Caetano and his Brazilian power are already from Tigres!#TigerProfile 🐯 pic.twitter.com/eo1OIRHaeg — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) August 13, 2022

The central defender still has a lot of history to write with the university students and for now he is considered to be the new leader of the lower part.

For now, the 23-year-old left-back also has a short time in the team and is expected to be a future prospect thanks to his 23-year-old.

The central defender was repatriated by the university students in the Clausura 2019 after investing €8.8 million so that he would leave the eintracht frankfurt from Germany.

The Uruguayan arrived in the Clausura 2020 and has a scoring trophy achieved in the Apertura 2021 after nine goals.

Fernando Gorriarán 🇺🇾 is a new Tigres player. pic.twitter.com/p8G0F0qq6V — Andre Marin (@andremarinpuig) December 15, 2022

After several negotiations, the cats finally managed to get their pass through €12.2 millionbeing so far the most expensive in history, taking into account that it was also in the plans of the America Y Toluca.