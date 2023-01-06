The 10 most expensive signings in history in the winter market

The 2023 winter market has already begun and all the clubs whose plans are to continue strengthening and forcing their current squad, will take place in this transfer window to get the players who have most certainly already scored on their list some time ago. One of the first clubs to make an important move in the winter market, is nothing more and nothing less than the Liverpool from England, who made sure to sign one of the players who has stood out the most in European football in recent months; Cody Gakpo. The English club opened the checkbook and will pay approximately €55 million. Next, we will review the 10 most expensive signings in history in the winter markets.
Coutinho’s signing to Barça was one of the loudest, it is even one of the most expensive transfers in the entire history of football. He arrived in Barcelona under the premise of exploiting his game and establishing himself as a crack of cracks, but the opposite happened.
Liverpool is another of the teams that tends to sign expensive, but sign well and the example of Virgil Van Dijk is a very good one. The defender took a very important leap in his career and went from Southampton to Klopp’s Liverpool.
Another of the signings that shook the transfer market was that of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus. The Serbian striker impressed the world with his goals and good football. Unfortunately it has not performed according to what was paid for it.
The Spanish Aymeric Laporte arrived at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, directly from Bilbao. With good performances he managed to conquer ‘Los Ciudadanos’ and is a fundamental part of Guardiola’s team.
The North American Christian Pulisic is screwed on this list as one of the most expensive signings in the winter market. Coincidentally in the Premier League. Chelsea opened the checkbook to pay up to 64 million euros for him.
One of those who would end up being a controversial signing for the ‘gunners’, coincidentally it was one of the most expensive in the history of the winter market. The Gabonese Aubameyang takes part in this list. He came to Arsenal with high expectations from Borussia Dortmund.
The signing of Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United was one of the most important at the time for the club. Coming from Sporting de Portugal, the signing of Bruno Fernandes closed at around 63 million euros.
The Diego Costa thing with Atlético de Madrid is difficult to understand, but to sum it all up, the player went from Chelsea to Atlético for an amount of 60 million euros.
Another of the signings on this list is that of Óscar to Shanghai Port. The Brazilian signed for the Chinese club for approximately 60 million euros.
Torres’ transfer to Chelsea was one of the most impressive at the time, for the full amount. The Spanish came to the English club for almost 60 million euros.
#expensive #signings #history #winter #market
Leave a Reply