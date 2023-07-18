Over the years, the Arsenal team has been characterized as one of the clubs that tends to strengthen itself to face the Premier League. Although there have been footballers who have broken the transfer market for their million-dollar purchase.
Today at 90min we present you who are the 10 strongest hires of the Gunner team of all time.
One of the most expensive signings in the entire history of Arsenal occurred in 2016, when the footballer Granit Xhaka signed with the Gunners, from Monchengladbach.
For the transaction, Arsenal paid 45 million euros.
After having played most of his career in German football, and a part of Spanish, in 2013 Arsenal threw the house out the window to hire the footballer Mesut Özil, for whom they paid 47 million euros.
In 2020, once again, the long-trousers of the English club opened the checkbook and paid just over 50 million euros for the letter from the player Thomas Partey, a Ghanaian element that has done well in the team.
After his successful stint with Chelsea, in 2022 Arsenal spared no expense and paid 52.2 million euros to hire the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, who to date is one of the key pieces of the team.
One of the signings for which more was paid and did not perform as expected is that of Alexandre Lacazette. In 2017, Arsenal opted for his services and disbursed nothing more and nothing less than 53 million euros.
One of the most recent signings was that of Ben White. In 2021 he left Brihton’s ranks to put on the Gunners’ shirt, who paid 58.5 million euros to hire him.
Another of the millionaire signings that Arsenal has had in its entire history is that of Pierre Aubameyang. The sprinter joined the English team in 2018, in a transaction that was around 63.75 million euros.
After a good step with Chelsea, in this 2023 Arsenal worked at forced marches to close the hiring of the German national team Kai Havertz. Gunners managers paid about 75 million euros.
Having spent almost his entire football career in France, in 2019 Arsenal bet on the services of Nicolas Pépé, who cost €80 million.
Although it was not what he expected, and after three seasons he left for Nice.
In the first place of this list appears Declan Rice, who spent nearly 7 years with West Ham United. Arsenal paid more than 116.6 million euros for his signing, making it the most expensive contract of all time for the English club.
