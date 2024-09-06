He Opening 2024 of the Liga MX The transfer market has already started and we are now presenting the most expensive squads in the tournament. Although this does not determine the favourites to win the title, it is key to knowing which teams are obliged to reach the final stages.
In this exercise, the value of each template is based on the figures published by the specialized site Transfer market and updated in September 2024, already converted to US dollars, with the intention of having a better dimension of the amount.
The Xolos from Tijuana They invested heavily this summer and with the arrival of the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio to the bench, they now have a roster valued at 37 million dollars.
Their most expensive players are Efrain Alvarez ($4.4 million) and the Spanish defender Unai Bilbao (3.9 million dollars).
He Necaxa It is ranked in ninth position, surprisingly for many fans of the Liga MX; However, this is largely due to the addition of two players in the last year, who are their highest-rated players:
The Argentine José Antonio Paradela (5 million dollars) and the Colombian Diber Changing (4.4 million dollars).
Just above Necaxa is Pumaswith a squad valued at 47 million dollars, after a good transfer market, in which they incorporated key pieces to compete in the Apertura 2024.
Their most valuable players are the Brazilian Nathan Silva (5.5 million dollars) and César Huerta (5.5 million dollars).
In seventh place are the Tuzos from Pachucawho rise to 51 million dollars in the value of the squad. The departure of Erick Sanchez weighed, but they remain among the best-valued teams in the Liga MX.
Their best players are the Moroccan Oussama Idrissi ($8.8m) and the Colombian Nelson Deossa ($4.4 million).
Despite the impressive investment made in the last year, Transfer market has to Blue Cross in sixth place among the most expensive squads for the Apertura 2024.
Their most expensive players are the Greek Georgios Giakoumakis (8.8 million dollars) and Charly Rodríguez (7.6 million dollars). They are very close Luis Romothe Colombian Kevin Mier and Erik Lira.
Chivas has a squad and the ultimate proof is this ranking, where they appear as the fifth most expensive squad in the entire Liga MXat least for this semester of the Apertura 2024.
The Sacred Flock has in Roberto Alvarado (7.6 million dollars) to their most expensive player, followed by Erick Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran and Chiquete Orozcoin 6.5 million dollars.
He Toluca It is at the level of the most expensive clubs in Mexico, as it is in fourth place tied with Chivasboth with $71 million in total team value.
Their most expensive players are the Portuguese Paulinho Dias (7.6 million dollars) and Marcel Ruiz (6.5 million dollars).
The UANL Tigers They open the podium of the most expensive teams in Mexican soccer, with the impressive figure of 81 million dollars, in the total value of the squad.
The players who are most highly valued are the Argentine Juan Brunetta (11 million dollars) and the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran (8.1 million dollars).
Second place goes to the team that many believe was going to be the most expensive in the league. Liga MX. Rayados of Monterrey has a whopping total value of $95 million and is largely due to two signings that arrived this year.
Their two most valuable players now are the Spanish Sergio Canales (11 million dollars) and the Argentine Lucas Ocampos ($10 million).
The Eagles of America They are the team that has the distinction of being the most expensive team in the Liga MX and does so by breaking the $100 million barrier in the total value of its players.
It has 10 players worth over $5 million and its two most expensive assets are Erick Sanchez (11 million dollars) and Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo (9 million dollars).
