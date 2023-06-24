The Newcastle United team is about to complete one of the most expensive signings on the market, and in all of history with the signing of Sandro Tonali.
In case it occurs, Milan would be entering its coffers the amount of 80 million eurosthus becoming the most expensive signing in the entire history of the club.
That is why today in 90min we present you who have been the 10 most expensive signings in the Italian competition.
One of the most expensive signings in the history of Italian football was that of Leonardo Bonucci. In 2018 he left the ranks of Milan to move to Juventus, a team that paid 33 million euros.
Among the most recent signings is that of Gianluca Scamacca. The footballer went from Sassuolo to West Ham United, in a transaction of just over 36 million euros.
In 2001 Pippo Inzaghi left Juventus in Turin to put on the Milan shirt, in one of the most millionaire contracts of that time. The amount paid was 36.1 million euros.
In 2018, Mattia Caldara was sold from Juventus to Milan for 37.7 million euros.
Another of the most millionaire signings in the country’s competition in the form of a boot occurred in 2018, when Federico Bernardeschi left Fiorentina to sign a contract with ‘Juve’, in a transfer that was around 40 million euros.
Once again, the defender Leonardo Bonucci appears on this list. In 2017 he left Juventus to play for Milan, a team that paid around 42 million euros for his services.
Once again Juventus appears among the most millionaire negotiations in the history of Italian football. Now with the case of Federico Chiesa, who left Fiorentina for the 42.5 million euros that Turin paid for his services.
What about ex-soccer player Christian Vieri? Without a doubt, one of the best Italian players in history.
In 1999 he left Lazio for Inter for the final sale of 46.4 million euros.
One of the best goalkeepers in the entire history of football is Gianluigi Buffon. In 2001 the Italian goalkeeper became the second most expensive transaction in Italy, leaving Parma for Juventus for 52.8 million euros.
In 2018, the signing of Jorginho, a footballer who went from Napoli to Chelsea for the amount of 57 million dollars, was completed, thus far the most expensive signing in history.
