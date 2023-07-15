There was a time when Serie A was the envy of the football world.
For many, the top flight of Italian football experienced two “golden ages” at the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the millennium. It was a division loaded with money and where the most majestic talents on the continent wanted to be. Some of the best teams of all time came out of Italy.
The wealth of the top Serie A clubs saw transfer records broken year after year, and some of these operations – carried out at the beginning of the 21st century – remain among the most expensive in the history of Italian football.
The enigmatic Scamacca had been compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his youth, and top Serie A clubs followed the impressive striker’s progression at Sassuolo.
However, rather than go to Juventus or Inter, the Neroverdo received an offer from West Ham that he simply couldn’t refuse ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
A strained relationship with star Trequartista Alessandro Del Piero at Juventus convinced the Bianconeri that the time had come to part with the effective Inzaghi.
Milan answered the call in 2001 and acquired Inzaghi as a partner of young Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko in Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-4-2.
Although the Italian struggled with injury and was never the most graceful of forwards, his ability to be in the right place at the right time often catapulted the Rossoneri to glory. Inzaghi lifted a couple of Champions League titles in Milan – he scored two goals in the 2007 final – as well as two Scudettos.
Atalanta’s academy has become a real powerhouse in recent years, and Caldara, who grew up in Bergamo, earned a big-money transfer to Milan in 2018.
Caldara, considered the country’s next great centre-back, had great difficulties in Milan, failing to adapt to the Rossoneri defense, which emphasizes zonal marking. At Atalanta, he had thrived as a central defender in Gian Piero Gasperini’s back three.
Bernardeschi was an extraordinary player at Fiorentina, and his career at Juventus got off to a good start. The versatile winger scored nine Serie A goals in his first season at the club, but that was about as much good as Bernardeschi managed in Turin.
Although he remained a respected player in the locker room and appreciated by several Juve managers, the self-confidence with which Bernardeschi played in Florence rarely manifested itself at the Allianz Stadium, and any stellar run of form was fleeting before he left for MLS. in 2022.
The one from Juventus went to Milan in one of the most surprising transfers in the history of calcium.
Bonucci had established himself in Turin as one of the best defenders in Europe and had forged strong relationships with Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Gigi Buffon as Juve dominated Serie A in the 2010s.
So his move to AC Milan in transition came as a complete surprise, with his deteriorating relationship with Max Allegri being cited as the main reason for his departure from Juve.
However, Bonucci would spend just one year at Milan after a sixth-place finish and would quickly return to the Vecchia Signora, where he would rebuild his relationship with Allegri and Juventini.
Chiesa and Bernardeschi are two of Fiorentina’s many star talents who have traded in the Viola for their great rival. Although many consider the rivalry to be one-sided, leaving Florence for Turin is blasphemy in the eyes of the viola faithful.
The son of former Italy international Enrico, Fede had been tracked as a future superstar long before his move to Juventus in 2020. An electrifying raw talent, Chiesa frustrated as much as he dazzled at Artemio Franchi, but his game caught up. new heights once he made the jump to Juve.
His debut season was majestic, and there was a time when Chiesa was considered one of the most destructive wingers in the world. However, a torn ACL interrupted his 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns.
Vieri, one of the best forwards of his time, was a very expensive player. Before joining Inter for a record €46.48 million, the striker had signed for Atlético Madrid and Lazio for large amounts the previous two summers.
However, Vieri settled in Milan, where he spent six years. The Italian was a teammate with Ronaldo, Hernán Crespo and Adriano up front at the San Siro, and his best moment came with Crespo, under the command of Argentine Héctor Cúper.
Capocannoniere was proclaimed in 2002/03, but Vieri only lifted one Coppa Italia for Inter during his six-year stay.
Edwin van der Sar’s many problems at Juventus forced the Bianconeri to search for a new number one in 2001, and Parma’s excellent goalkeeper convinced them to the point that the club shelled out a record fee for a goalkeeper to bring him to Turin. .
Buffon’s rise to stardom had never been in doubt, and he had long been regarded as the best Italy had to offer after several superb seasons with Parma.
Juve’s heavy investment paid off and Buffon achieved legendary status with the vecchia signora. The Italian won countless individual and team titles, finishing his career at Juventus with the second most appearances in the club’s history.
Sarri had done wonders for Napoli and his 2017/18 squad is considered by some to be one of the best not to lift the Scudetto. Metronomic holding midfielder Jorginho was crucial to his success, and Sarri opted to take him to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues paid €57m to win Sarri’s main target, but Jorginho would become a controversial figure in west London. His attributes were appreciated by Sarri’s successors after the Italian’s departure in 2019, but he was never revered in London as he was in Naples.
In the 2021/22 season, the Milan midfielder lifted the Scudetto, and Newcastle firmly believe that Tonali is the man who can take their exciting project to the next level.
Leaving Milan was hard on the lifelong Rossoneri fan, but he is destined to become a fan favorite at St. James’ due to his energy, work ethic and never-give-up attitude.
|
Position
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Transfer
|
1
|
Sandro Tonali
|
newcastle
|
64m
|
2
|
jorginho
|
Chelsea
|
57m
|
3
|
Buffon
|
Juventus
|
52.88m
|
4
|
Christian Vieri
|
Inter
|
46.48m
|
5
|
Frederick Chiesa
|
Juventus
|
42.5m
|
6
|
Leonardo Bonucci
|
Milan
|
42m
|
7
|
Federico Bernardeschi
|
Juventus
|
40m
|
8
|
Mattia Caldara
|
Milan
|
37.74m
|
9
|
Filippo Inzaghi
|
Milan
|
36.15m
|
10
|
Gianluca Scamacca
|
West Ham
|
36m
