In order to win titles it is necessary to have a quality goalkeeper under the three posts, for this reason the clubs always try to have someone they can trust. In Liga MX there are several goalkeepers who have shone, which is why they have managed to reach a high price.
Here we leave you the ten most expensive goalkeepers of the Clausura 2023:
The goalkeeper returned to a call for the Mexican team almost ten years later, since he had not been taken into account since the 2012 London Olympics.
The goalkeeper is currently defending Xolos’ goal due to an injury to Jonathan Orozcoreached the value of one million euros.
El Patón is a benchmark and idol of the Tigers is valued at €1.20 million.
The Argentine has been a factor for the royals to have lifted several titles and it seems that he will retire wearing the feline colors.
Since he took over at Chivas, El Wacho has had very good performances, but suddenly he makes blunders that expose him. For now the rojiblanco youth player reaches the price of €1.20 million.
Despite the fact that this semester he remains on the bench because Gil Alcala He returned to Querétaro, the Uruguayan has quality and great reflexes. At 29 years old, the Uruguayan is valued at €1.20 million.
The Mazatleco went to Qatar 2022 as the third goalkeeper and currently covers the three posts for León.
Throughout his career he has had a regular level and now at 35 years of age he has a value of €1.20 million.
The Brazilian left a pleasant memory in Mexico having become a history of White Roosters of QuerétaroIn addition, his performances did not go unnoticed in his country and he was signed by the sao paulo.
The goalkeeper returned to Aztec soil with Toluca and is currently valued at €2.20 million.
Having been a two-time league champion with Atlas may have further catapulted the Colombian, who is already a national team for Colombia, being close to going to Qatar 2022, but the team did not qualify. At 34 years old, the coffee grower appears with €2.30 million.
The Rayados goalkeeper is the most expensive player over 30 years of age in the MX League and now in this top he is the third most expensive goalkeeper in Mexican soccer. At 32 years old, La Bandija lives a great present and is valued at €3.50 million.
It is unknown if the jump Necaxa America had something to do with his increase in value, although prior to these two clubs he was already an element of the lower categories of the national team, being a medalist in Tokyo 2022. The Michoacán is worth €3.50 million.
By appearing as the next guardian of the Mexican team and successor to Guillermo Ochoa, there are high expectations of the Santos Laguna goalkeeper. He already debuted with El Tricolor and was close to winning with the lagoons. Are five million euros what it is worth and could be increasing.
