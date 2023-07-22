One of the least valued positions on the field of play is that of goalie. Goalkeepers can be heroes or villains in a matter of seconds. One mistake is enough for them to be the target of criticism from fans.
Throughout history, there have been goalkeeper signings that have broken the transfer market. Today in 90min We present to you which have been the most expensive goalkeeper contracts in history.
One of the most expensive goalkeeper signings in history was that of Francesco Awning. In 2001 he left the ranks of Fiorentina to sign with Inter, a team that paid 26.5 million euros for his services.
Another of the goalkeepers with the most expensive signing in history is Aaron Ramsdale. The 25-year-old goalkeeper left Sheffiel United in 2021 to defend Arsenal’s three sticks, a team that threw the house out the window and paid around 28 million euros for his letter.
In eighth place on this list is English Jordan Pickford. In 2017 the goalkeeper left Sunderland to sign with Everton, where he plays to date.
The agreement between directives was closed for the amount of 28.5 million euros, being one of the most millionaire contracts of that time.
In this list could not miss the signing of the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. In 2011 he left the ranks of Schalke 04, the team that saw him born, to now form part of Bayern Munich.
This hiring had a cost of 30 million euros.
the belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois enters the top as one of the most expensive goalkeeper signings in history.
When he defended the three sticks of Chelsea, in 2018 a juicy offer came from Real Madrid, who threw the house out the window and paid 35 million euros for his contract.
We entered the top 5 places of the mole. In the fifth place appears Jasper Cillessenwho after spending three seasons with Barcelona, in 2019 Valencia decided to open the checkbook and pay about 35 million euros for the transfer.
After spending most of his career in Portuguese soccer, in 2017 Emerson He made his big leap to stardom when he signed with Manchester City.
Thanks to his skills under the three sticks, the city dwellers were convinced with the Brazilian, for whom they paid 40 million euros.
One of the best goalkeepers in the entire history of international soccer could not be missing from this list.
In 2001 the goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon He left the Parma team to sign a contract with Juventus in Turin, in a transaction that was around 52.88 million euros.
In second place in the ranking is the Brazilian Alisson. After an ephemeral stint with the Roma team, in 2018 Liverpool threw the house out the window and paid the Italian club 62.5 million euros.
In the first place as the most expensive signing of a goalkeeper in all history appears Kepa Arrizabalaga.
After having played his first years in Spanish soccer, in 2018 the offer came from Chelsea, who put on the table of Athletic Club the not inconsiderable amount of 80 million euros.
