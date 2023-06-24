This Saturday begins the Gold Cup 2023with the opening match between the teams of the United States and Jamaica.
Each of the teams will seek to leave everything on the field to add points and be able to advance to the next round, to be closer and closer to the long-awaited title.
Today in 90min we present you who are the 10 most expensive soccer players in the golden contest. Great players!
One of the most expensive footballers in the Gold Cup is Érick Sánchez. The Tuzos del Pachuca player has a value of 8 million dollars.
Another of the most valuable in the Gold Cup is Carlos Rodríguez, current soccer player for the Cruz Azul Machine.
According to information from the portal transfer marktthe steering wheel has a cost of 8 million green.
The player Jesús Ferreira, who plays for the United States national team, appears on this list. The striker belonging to FC Dallas has a value of 8 million dollars.
The goalkeeper with the most economic value in the 2023 Gold Cup is the American Gabriel Slonina.
The 19-year-old goalkeeper plays for Chelsea, where he costs around 9 million dollars.
An old man known to the Mexican fans, Stephen Eustaquio, is on the list as one of the most valuable soccer players in the tournament.
The former Cruz Azul player, who currently plays for Porto, has a value of 12 million dollars.
And we entered the top 5 most expensive players in the competition. In fifth place is the Jamaican Ethan Pinnock.
The 30-year-old central defender plays for Brentford in the Premier League, and his cost is $14 million.
Another Jamaican player on the roster, now it’s Demarai Gray’s turn. The 26-year-old left winger is a member of Everton and the cost of his letter is 20 million dollars.
The third most valuable soccer player in the Gold Cup is from the Mexican team. Feyenoord’s Aztec striker Santiago Giménez is worth 25 million dollars.
In the second place of the top appears the Jamaican Leon Bailey, who defends the colors of Aston Villa. The 25-year-old left winger has a cost of around $28 million.
In the first place of the top appears Edson Álvarez, a Mexican player who plays for Ajax in the Netherlands.
The ‘Machín’ has a cost of 35 million dollarsleaving him as the most valuable footballer in the 2023 Gold Cup.
#expensive #footballers #Gold #Cup
