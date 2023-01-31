Millions and millions of euros are disbursed season by season in the world of soccer, and especially in the Old Continent where the wallet is more important than in South America, but curiously, much of the money is invested in players born in South American lands, such as in Argentina.
That is why we will review the list of the most expensive Argentine soccer players in history below, since an update had to be made after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea. Go.
In 2001 the “Witch” went from Lazio to Manchester United for 42.6 million euros. A more than important figure considering that in those years the astronomical numbers of today were not handled.
The player trained in Vélez Sarsfield became one of the most expensive defenders in history when he moved from Valencia to Manchester City for 44.6 million euros. Today he plays for Benfica in Portugal.
Before the 2020/21 season, the Parisians paid Inter Italy’s Neroazzurro 50 million euros for Mauro, a goalscorer who currently plays for Galatasaray SK in the Turkish Super League.
After winning the Copa América with the national team and before the start of the 2021/22 season, the Spurs paid 55 million euros to keep the Cordovan defender. And how well they did…
The 55 million euros that Lazio paid Parma in the 2000/2001 season made Crespo the most expensive Argentine player in history for almost 15 years.
The defender born in Gualeguay went from Ajax to Manchester United in July 2022, before the World Cup in Qatar that the Argentine team won. Today he is an idol at United, in England they love him.
Fideo’s experience at United was not what anyone expected and after a year he ended up leaving for less money than he was bought. PSG paid him 63 million euros in the 2015/2016 season.
In the best moment of his career, after winning the 2014 Champions League with Real Madrid, the Rosario-born midfielder landed in the Premier League to play for Manchester United for the sum of 75 million euros.
The Argentine for whom the most money had been invested in a single operation was for Gonzalo Higuaín: Juventus paid Napoli 90 million euros in the 2016/2017 season to keep Pipita’s goals.
Chelsea paid 127 million euros for the 21-year-old, world champion with the Argentine team and chosen best under 21 in the competition, despite the fact that Benfica’s termination clause was 120. Crazy.
