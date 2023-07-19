Argentinian players have something special in their game apart from impressive quality and top-tier qualities. This special thing is the desire and love for this sport for which they usually leave “life” in each of the balls during each of the matches they play. This is a characteristic that is found in the early days of the albiceleste players.
In addition, Argentine players always manage to be part of the best teams in the world and to be key players in them. They mainly reach these after shining and succeeding in lower-ranking clubs and being transferred by millionaire figures. Next we will present a list with the most expensive transfers by Argentine soccer players.
One of the most talented players in Argentina in its history came to the Manchester red box after shining in one of the best teams in the history of Lazio. His time at Old Trafford was not the best and he ended up transferring to Chelsea two seasons later.
The central defender came to the citizen team from Valencia and immediately began to add minutes in the starting team. He spent a long time at City where he became one of the best centre-backs in the world at one point.
Before his definitive purchase, he was on loan at the white team in London for which they had previously paid €16 million. The purchase option was for another €32 million. He was loaned multiple times but remains with Spurs.
The striker was an idol, captain and benchmark at Inter Milan but made the decision to move to Paris to continue his career. In the French capital he had his moments but ended up coming out the back. Perhaps it was the worst decision of his career since in the Italian club he aimed very high.
After being a key player in the best team in the history of Atalanta from Italy and having a great Copa América 2021 with Argentina, the Spurs transformed “Cuti” into the most valuable Argentine defender in history.
He came from a club like Parma, where he shone and took his first steps, but this transfer forever broke the European market by being, for a few years, the most valuable transfer in football history.
After a very negative year at Manchester United, with problems with the coach and poor individual performance, Fideo decided to leave Old Trafford and arrive at Parque de Los Principes. In the French capital he shone and became a historic player for PSG.
He left Real Madrid after having won absolutely all possible titles with the white team and headed to Old Trafford but his experience was not the best despite being given the red team’s historic number 7. He ended up leaving a season later for PSG
El Pipa triumphed at Real Madrid, went to Napoli in search of more regular minutes and managed to become one of the best forwards in European football. For this reason, Juve put a millionaire figure for him and kept his goals. He spent several seasons at a very high level.
Only 6 months at Benfica but after having been a key player for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (where he was chosen as the best young player in the tournament) the Blues were enough to pay this true millionaire for the midfielder who emerged in River Plate. In a short time he won over the Chelsea fans and aims to be a key player in the future of the team.
