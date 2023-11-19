With 94.7% of tables scrutinized, the libertarian economist Javier Milei obtained 55.79% of the votes and is the new president of Argentina. His opponent, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, obtained 44.20%. The blank votes were 1.55%.

Milei will take office starting next December 10. Massa acknowledged defeat before the results were known.

The new president of the Argentines, who ran for the La Libertad Avanza party, was the protagonist of hot controversies due to his particular style and the phrases he uttered, without a filter, during the campaign.

The newspaper The nation, from Argentina, made a compilation of the ten most controversial phrases. These are:

1. “Between the mafia and the State I prefer the mafia. The mafia has codes, the mafia complies, the mafia does not lie, the mafia competes.”

2. “When I finished reading Rothbard I said: ‘For more than 20 years I was deceiving my students. Everything I taught about market structures is wrong. That’s wrong!”.

3. “Menem’s first government was the best in Argentine history.”

4. “I am General AnCap [anarcocapitalista]. I come from Liberland, a land created by the principle of original appropriation of man (…) My mission is to kick the ass of Keynesians and collectivist motherfuckers.”

5. “The Pope is the representative of the Evil One on earth.”

6. “A company that pollutes the river, where is the damage?”

7. “Don’t be afraid, fight the battle against left-handedness, we are going to win it, we are productively superior, we are morally superior; This is not for the lukewarm, long live damn freedom!”

8. “The sale of organs is just another market.”

9. “I wouldn’t revile him as a mantero, he would be just another competitor.”10. “Take a Puccini character, bring it to real life and that’s me.”

Voter participation exceeded the first round

The electoral participation this Sunday could be barely higher than that which occurred in the general elections, when the 77.6 percent of the registry. Until 6:00 pm (local time) participation was 76%, but it is estimated that this number will grow a few points.

“There were two country projects. “Today confirms that Argentina has a transparent and solid democratic system, which always respects the results,” said Massa.

The Minister of Economy spoke with his rival and congratulated him. ““He is the president that Argentines elected,” he said. And he added: “From tomorrow the responsibility of providing certainty falls on Milei.”

