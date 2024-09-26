Home World

From: Nadja Goldhammer

Press Split

The most beautiful McDonalds branches in the world. © TikTok:kissykarat/TikTok:guatewhere

Discover McDonald’s at its best. These branches are architectural highlights – and the menu also surprises with regional delicacies.

McDonald’s branches are known worldwide – but did you know that there are some really unusual locations that go far beyond the standard fast food look? And dishes that are actually healthy? From historic buildings to futuristic designs to floating restaurants, these McDonald’s locations offer more than just fries and Big Macs. Whether you’re eating under neon lights in Tokyo or in a tea garden in Singapore, you’ll experience your Happy Meal in a whole new way. So, grab your fries and see where McDonald’s is suddenly becoming an Instagram hotspot!

1. McDonald’s in Porto, Portugal – The Chandelier Luxury

📍 Location: Porto, Portugal

Special feature: Chandeliers and stained glass windows – yes, you read that right! This branch is located in a historic Art Deco building that used to be a cafe.

What’s different on the map? Here you can find Pastéis de Nata – Portugal’s answer to your sweet cravings. This is the perfect way to finish off your Big Mac meal in style.

2. McDonald’s in New York City, USA – The Broadway show

📍 Location: Times Square, New York

Special feature: Times Square is already completely over the top, and this McDonald’s is no exception. Huge neon signs that make the golden M shine – just like in Las Vegas.

What’s different on the map? Well, nothing spectacular, but the atmosphere? You feel like a star who just won an Oscar for the best burger.

3. McDonald’s in Paris, France – Parisian Chic

📍 Location: Champs-Élysées, Paris

Special feature: How about a McBaguette? Located right on the Champs-Élysées, this branch is so chic that you’d almost expect a waiter in a tie to serve your McFlurry.

What’s different on the map? Oh là là! In addition to the typical burgers, there is also a McBaguette with real French bread. So, almost gourmet, right?

4. McDonald’s in Rotorua, New Zealand – The Airplane McDrive

📍 Location: Rotorua, New Zealand

Special feature: This branch is built into a real airplane! Perfect for anyone who has always wanted to sit in business class – but without the annoying passport control.

What’s different on the map? Here you can get the kiwi burger – with beetroot! Don’t worry, the fries remain normal.

5. McBoat in Hamburg, Germany – Fast food delivered directly to your boat

📍 Location: Hamburg Alster, Hamburg

Special feature: McDrive is a thing of the past – in Hamburg you can have your McDonald’s order delivered straight to your boat! The McBoat service on the Alster allows you to order your burger and fries straight from the water while you sit comfortably on your boat. Simply order via the special “drive” station on the bank and the meal will be brought to your boat. Fast food on the Alster – what more could you want?

What’s different on the map? The menu is the classic McDonald’s menu, but hey – the point is How you get it! Fries on the boat just taste better, right?

6. McDonald’s in Tokyo, Japan – Futuristic minimalism meets tradition

📍 Location: Harajuku, Tokyo

Special feature: Welcome to the future of fast food! This branch is a minimalist masterpiece that could have come straight out of a science fiction film. Clean lines, touch screens, and everything runs so efficiently that you almost forget that it’s fast food. But don’t worry, Tokyo is still Tokyo: the interior is stylish and in keeping with Harajuku cool.

What’s different on the map? In addition to the classics like Big Mac, Tokyo also has the Teriyaki McBurger and even Ebi Filet-O (yes, that’s a shrimp burger!). You can also look forward to matcha shakes – because, why not?

7. McDonald’s in Madrid, Spain – Historic Elegance

📍 Location: Gran Via, Madrid

Special feature: This branch is located in a historic theater building, so the atmosphere is a bit like enjoying your burger in an opera house. Chandeliers and marble? Of course!

What’s different on the map? In addition to the usual suspects, here in Spain you can find a gazpacho as a side dish, because fast food can also be somehow cultural, right?

8. McDonald’s in Rome, Italy – Antiquity meets Big Mac

📍 Location: Piazza di Spagna, Rome

Special feature: In the middle of the Eternal City, right next to the Spanish Steps, you can treat yourself to a burger here after a sightseeing tour. The branch is not only huge, but also has an elegant interior that is reminiscent of Roman palazzi.

What’s different on the map? Here you can find the McToast – an Italian interpretation of toast, perfect as a snack between all the sights.

9. McDonald’s in Antigua, Guatemala – Colonial architecture meets fast food

📍 Location: Guatemala

Special feature: This McDonald’s branch is probably one of the most beautiful in the world. It is located in a restored colonial-style building with a picturesque courtyard and views of the Agua Volcano. You can enjoy your burger surrounded by plants, fountains and historic walls – definitely not a typical fast food experience!

What’s different on the map? In addition to the classics, Guatemala also has McPollo Asadoa regional version of the chicken burger with grilled chicken and spicy salsa. You can also enjoy local coffee because Antigua is famous for its coffee specialties.

10. McDonald’s at King Albert Park, Singapore – Tea Garden meets Fast Food

📍 Location: King Albert Park, Singapore

Special feature: This McDonald’s branch is a real insider tip and completely different from what you would expect from fast food restaurants. It is located in a beautiful old bungalow and has a real tea garden – yes, you read that right! Surrounded by trees, plants and a small garden, you can relax in the middle of the greenery and enjoy your burger as if you were in a tea room. It is the perfect place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

What’s different on the map? In addition to the classics, there are Asian-inspired options such as the Samurai Burger or the Seaweed Shaker FriesAnd if you like it classic, you can also McCafé specialties while taking in the garden view.

Well, who wants to go on a culinary trip around the world with McNuggets in their luggage? Whether you want to experience Parisian chic or sit on an airplane – McDonald’s will deliver! But don’t worry, there are fries everywhere.