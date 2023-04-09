It is sometimes said that bad cars are no longer made today. And that is quite correct, but that does not mean that there are no cars with bad characteristics. For example, we come across infotainment systems suspiciously often that work just a little too slowly or where important functions are hidden in menus.

Below are a few irritating things that have stuck with us about cars over the years. It’s like whining about the weather: if it’s the worst thing in your life, then you actually have a pretty carefree existence. Moreover, the manual of cars used to say how to repair the rust – so it’s not all that serious.

Aiways U6 Coupé: The location of the parking button

As a nice design element, the Aiways U6 Coupé has no rotary knob or lever to put the car in ‘drive’, but a kind of airplane lever. Looks nice, but the parking button is in an inconvenient place. Tall people will hit the P button with their knee while driving, causing the car to go into N mode while driving. At that moment all power is lost, and that is a bit of a shock the first time. After that it is especially annoying.

Abarth 595: The Sabelt seats

Not only are these seats terrible (especially for taller people), they also do not fit in the car for a meter. It’s so bad that you have to open the door to get to the backrest dial.

Volkswagen Up: One window button per side

The modestly equipped Volkswagen Up does have electric windows, but in some versions there is only one button per side. This means that as a driver you cannot operate the passenger’s window. Inconvenient if you want to lower the window to remove the condensation, for example. It was no different with garlands in the past.

Porsche Macan: Stubborn heating

When we had the Macan GTS with us for a week for a test, we noticed that the temperature was always at 21 degrees when starting. Giving a swipe to the dial is a small effort, but still. Incidentally, we suspect that this is not the case with all models, but a small mistake with the personal account that you can link in the car.

BMW iX: The music stays on when you open the doors

It used to be simple. When you took the key out of the ignition, everything went off. That way you could just get out without telling the world how bad your taste in music really was. In a few modern cars, all systems remain on when you have parked the car and switched off the ignition. The same goes for the BMW iX. For example, you have to manually turn down the volume every time you park.

Mazda MX-5 NC: Sun visor hits interior mirror

If you lower the sun visor on certain Mazda MX-5s of the NC generation, you tap the interior mirror and change the view to the rear. We have experienced this personally and come across more fellow sufferers on the internet. Maybe start a support group. We must say that this is a somewhat older copy of which the window has already been replaced, and that not everyone is affected by this. Apparently, replacing the rear view mirror listens very closely.

Hyundai and Kia: The next song button

The current generation of Hyundai and Kia cars still have many physical buttons in the interior. Fantastic. Only the layout on the steering wheel is a bit crazy. You turn the music up by moving the volume button up. Then it would – in our eyes – be logical if you could select the next song by moving the other button upwards. This is the other way around: press down for the next song. Weird.

Mercedes EQ series: Whistling ventilation

You know that irritating sound when people have a whistle when they breathe but don’t notice it themselves? Exactly that tone can sometimes be heard with the interior ventilation of the Mercedes EQ models. We noticed it especially with the cars with the hyperscreen. Even if the ventilation was on the lowest setting. Easily solved by putting the airflow on the windshield or feet, by the way.

Jeep Wrangler: Blind spot warning in the roof

The latest Jeep Wrangler has a speaker in the ceiling. The first time the blind spot warning goes off, you are shocked. It is quite loud and the speaker is awfully close to the ears. Fortunately, the car feels most at home next to the paved road, where there is no one in your blind spot anyway.

Volvo (X)C40: One pedal mode is buried in menus

In most electric cars, you can control the degree of regeneration (and therefore braking action when you release the right pedal) with paddles behind the steering wheel, or via a button on the center console. Not so with Volvo: you have to enter the infotainment system there to turn a ‘switch’ in a menu with some tapping and swiping. Even worse is that you can’t see on your counter screen if the one pedal mode is active or not. The first time we drove off in our test XC40, we almost gave a car behind a heart attack in the parking lot.